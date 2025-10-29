Mohammed Kudus' 2025/26 Premier League form at Tottenham Hotspur is already turning heads across Europe

Kudus has influenced games in ways that aren’t obvious at first glance, leaving fans and analysts eager to see more

His dribbling and attacking style are causing defenders headaches, but the full extent of his contributions goes beyond flashy runs

Mohammed Kudus is making waves across Europe’s top five leagues in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Ghanaian midfielder and winger has already completed 32 successful dribbles, more than any other player in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, or Ligue 1.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Kudus has contributed to his team’s attacking output, scoring goals and providing key assists, as noted by the Premier League.

In addition to leading Europe in dribbles, Kudus ranks highly in duels won and progressive passes, proving he’s a player who can take on opponents and still contribute effectively to team play.

Moreover, Mohammed Kudus' dribbling per game average of 3.8 makes him a constant threat on the wing, and his ability to break defensive lines has made him one of Tottenham’s most important attacking outlets, as cited by StatMuse.

Fans react to Kudus’ dribbling stats

Meanwhile, fans on social media have not been shy in expressing their excitement over Kudus’ performances. On X, supporters have been vocal about his impact, which is highlighted by TNT Sports.

Check some of the comments below.

“Kudus is absolutely electric. Anyone else watching how he leaves full-backs for dead every week?” - @MensahDan

“Never thought I’d say it, but he might be the best dribbler in the Premier League right now. 3.8 dribbles a game and still counting.” - @AmoahBen

“We pay £55m and we get a winger who runs at defenses like it’s a video game. Spurs might’ve cracked something here.” - @Themann

“Love the flashy runs, but I’d like to see more end product from Kudus. Dribbles are fun, but goals win games.” - @LordK

“Kudus is the kind of player that defenders hate to face. Quick feet, low centre of gravity, keeps going, bright future.” - @SuleDans

''Things we love to see out of our Nima hero. Mohammed Kudus is going to do even bigger stuff at Spurs this season.'' @YayhaAwal

''I think if Kudus scores more goals and adds more assists, he can be considered among the best in the world. As for dribbles, we know he is so good.'' - @KwakuSpatm

Though Kudus’ debut Tottenham season is still young, his early statistics suggest that he is on the right path to becoming one of their best signings in recent years.

As Tottenham look to climb the Premier League table, having a player who can beat opponents consistently, create chances, and contribute directly to scoring opportunities could be the difference in tight matches.

Kudus headlines Tottenham's best players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The list included Richarlison and former West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.

