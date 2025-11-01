Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has confirmed the end of his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

The 18-year-old and the Latin pop star first sparked romance rumours in the summer of 2025, shortly after Yamal’s split from Alex Padilla

Their breakup comes at a challenging time for the young footballer, who is currently battling chronic pubalgia

Lamine Yamal has finally broken his silence on his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, confirming that the two have officially parted ways.

The announcement comes after weeks of swirling rumours and online speculation about tension between the young couple.

Lamine Yamal breaks up with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. Photos by Alex Caparros and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal breaks silence after splitting with Nicki Nicole

Speaking to journalist Javi Hoyos, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport, Yamal made things clear:

“We’re not together.” The 18-year-old, who has been in the headlines for both his footballing talent and personal life, also dismissed any notion of betrayal. It wasn’t due to any infidelity,” he said.

“We’ve simply separated, that’s all. Everything that’s coming out has nothing to do with our relationship.”

The romance between Yamal and Nicole had fascinated fans since it became public.

Their relationship gained traction through a string of social media posts and public outings, sparking widespread attention from sports and entertainment media.

Nicki Nicole unfollows Yamal on Instagram:

Though they had been spotted together earlier, it wasn’t until August 2025, when Yamal shared a photo celebrating Nicole’s 25th birthday, that they officially confirmed their relationship, as cited by the People.

For months, the pair seemed inseparable, often drawing admiration for their chemistry. But as the saying goes, not all love stories have a fairytale ending as their relationship lasted just three months.

The breakup arrives at a particularly trying moment for Yamal. The Barcelona prodigy was recently diagnosed with chronic pubalgia, a painful and persistent condition that affects his ability to move freely and perform at his best.

Sources close to the player suggest that the strain of managing his health, coupled with the intense demands of professional football, may have contributed to the split.

Lamine Yamal with Nicki Nicole during a heartwarming moment in Barcelona's dressing room. Photo credit: @brfootball/X.

Source: Twitter

Fans react to Yamal's split with Nicole

Despite the heartbreak, Yamal continues to receive an outpouring of messages from fans, some light-hearted, others sympathetic.

@liverpool1_love joked:

“Wow! Lamine Yamal has changed more girls than a chameleon changes its colours. Enjoying 5 cherries at the age of 18 has to be some sort of a record.”

@CFC_OTF teased:

“Bro changing women at the age of 18 like changing diapers.”

@EndaUsome reasoned:

“Not every partnership hits the right rhythm, on or off the pitch.”

@fgsden quipped:

“She couldn’t handle the pubic irregularities.”

@LFCGeezy summed up:

“Bro being a celebrity and dating is so hard.”

This marks the second time the Spanish international has gone through a public breakup.

After winning the 2024 European Championship with Spain, Yamal had dated TikTok star Alex Padilla, a relationship that also ended before briefly rekindling and fizzling out again.

He was later linked to Claudia Bavel before settling with Nicole.

Ghanaian pastor speaks about Yamal's relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian pastor criticised reports linking Lamine Yamal to a woman twice his age.

The cleric, a devoted fan of the Catalan club, said he had tried several times to reach out to the young player but without success.

Source: YEN.com.gh