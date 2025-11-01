Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has confirmed the end of his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

The 18-year-old and the Latin pop star first ignited dating rumours in the summer of 2025, shortly after Yamal’s split from Alex Padilla

Here, YEN.com.gh takes a look at Lamine Yamal’s dating history and the women he has been publicly linked with

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lamine Yamal has become the centre of controversy following a series of romantic rumours that surfaced over the summer.

The 18-year-old winger, who celebrated his milestone birthday in July 2025, was linked with four different women within just two months surrounding his transition into adulthood.

Lamine Yamal Dating History as he Breaks up with Nicki Nicole

Source: Getty Images

During the off-season, the Spanish sensation grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons, as reports about his private life overshadowed his footballing achievements.

Yamal was rumoured to have been romantically involved with multiple women, most of them considerably older than him.

At one point, speculation even emerged that he had approached an adult film star with unusual requests for his 18th birthday celebrations.

The revelations prompted concern among some observers, who urged the youngster to focus on his career to avoid the fate of past Barcelona talents whose off-field distractions derailed their success.

Despite the storm of speculation, Yamal has seemingly regained control of his personal life.

Recently, he confirmed a relationship with Argentine musician Nicki Nicole, although reports later claimed the romance lasted just 13 days before ending.

Alex Padilla

Yamal’s first public relationship was with Alex Padilla, which became known after he introduced her during Spain’s Euro 2024 victory celebrations in Germany.

The pair’s relationship quickly became the subject of intense media attention. Although rumours of infidelity circulated months later, they reconciled around Christmas.

Padilla even appeared beside Yamal at the Globe Soccer Awards in December and joined him for a trip to Abu Dhabi, where they were seen dining at Nusret’s steakhouse and visiting Ferrari World. However, their rekindled romance soon fizzled out, and reports now suggest both have moved on.

Fati Vázquez

In June 2025, Yamal was spotted vacationing in Sicily with OnlyFans model Fati Vázquez, then 29, sparking outrage due to the 12-year age gap, Yamal was still only 17 at the time.

Photos published by Lecturas showed them jet-skiing and relaxing together, prompting accusations that Vázquez was exploiting the young star. She later denied any romantic relationship, claiming her connection with Yamal was being misrepresented.

Claudia Bavel and Claudia Calvo

Shortly after, Yamal was again in the headlines when adult film actress Claudia Bavel, also 29, alleged he had contacted her. Yamal denied the claims, calling them “all lies” and asserting he had never met her.

Around the same time, Claudia Calvo, another woman linked to the controversy, claimed she was approached to attend an event involving Yamal but refused due to the inappropriate nature of the requests.

Nicki Nicole

Most recently, Yamal confirmed a relationship with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole by posting a photo with her on Instagram on August 25, her birthday, captioned only with a cake and heart emoji. However, reports from Marca and Daily Mail indicated the couple deleted their posts less than two weeks later, suggesting a breakup.

Still, footage later showed Yamal celebrating Spain’s win over Turkey with a phone wallpaper of the pair, prompting teammate Nico Williams to joke, “My boy is in love.”

Despite the headlines surrounding his private life, Yamal’s performances on the pitch remain exceptional. The Barcelona star finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting and won the Copa Trophy, cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Ghanaian pastor speaks about Yamal's relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian pastor criticised reports linking Lamine Yamal to a woman twice his age.

The cleric, a devoted fan of the Catalan club, said he had tried several times to reach out to the young player but without success.

Source: YEN.com.gh