A Division Two League match between Sekondi Hasaacas and BIS Paradise took a terrifying turn when one of the players suddenly collapsed on the pitch

Officials from the Sekondi Naval Base and Air Force Base Takoradi quickly intervened, administering CPR to stabilise the player before he was rushed to the hospital

Shaken fans have since flooded social media with heartfelt prayers and messages of support for the affected player

A Division Two League encounter between Sekondi Hasaacas and BIS Paradise at Kobby’s Park in Takoradi turned frightening when a Hasaacas player suddenly collapsed on the pitch.

The distressing scene left spectators, players, and officials frozen in shock as emergency responders raced against time to save his life.

Officials try to resuscitate collapsed Sekondi Hasaccas at Kobby’s Park. Photo credit: Sekondi Hasaacas FC/Facebook.

The incident unfolded midway through the weekend fixture when the player, whose identity remains unconfirmed, went down without any contact.

Match officials quickly stopped play while teammates and medics rushed to assist.

Swift medical response saves collapsed player

Personnel, including CPO Agyabeng Joseph Kofi Duku from the Ghana Navy, CPL Atiah Solomon from the Air Force Base Takoradi, and LS Kakra Benjamin of the Ghana Navy, led a desperate effort to revive the fallen player.

They administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the field, as reported by Ghana Sports Update.

Others joined in, using their jerseys and bibs to fan him and provide oxygen as the tense minutes ticked by.

Players of Sekondi Hasaacas line up for a fixture in the lower tiers of Ghana football. Photo credit: Sekondi Hasaacas FC/Facebook.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the player appeared motionless for several moments before medical professionals managed to restore his breathing after roughly ten minutes.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital for further care, with anxious teammates and supporters following in prayerful silence.

Watch the video (viewer discretion advised):

Fans react with relief and gratitude

Tears and prayers filled the air as the footballer was carried off the field. The emotional toll was evident—players stood stunned, some weeping, while others knelt in prayer, clinging to hope that their teammate would recover.

The terrifying moment overshadowed what had been a thrilling contest up to that point.

Videos of the incident quickly surfaced online, drawing an outpouring of support from fans across social media.

Many expressed relief and gratitude that the player survived, while others praised the professionalism of the first responders who averted a tragedy.

@lamartheo wrote:

"I make teary watching the players cry. Thank God he survived."

@Kwame_Sammy90 added:

"Oh, Chale, glad he is alive. We thank God."

@QwekuTiffan remarked:

"A stark reminder that players need immediate and better medical attention on pitches. Wishing a full recovery to the player..."

@bleedwalker applauded the military officers, saying:

"Kudos to them."

The incident evoked memories of a similar moment in Ghanaian football when former Dawu Youngsters goalkeeper Sumaila Abdallah received the FIFA Fair Play Award in 2001 for performing CPR on Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko legend Charles Taylor after a mid-game collapse, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

This latest event serves as yet another reminder of the importance of medical preparedness in local football, where quick action can be the difference between life and death.

