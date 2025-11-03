The football world is once again in mourning following the passing of former Napoli and Udinese manager Giovanni Galeone

Renowned for his tactical brilliance and innovative approach to the game, Galeone’s influence extended far beyond the touchline, shaping some of Italy’s finest coaching minds

Clubs across the nation have taken to social media to pay tribute to one of the most respected and visionary figures in Italian football

Italian football is in mourning following the passing of veteran manager Giovanni Galeone.

The late tactician is celebrated for his brilliant mind, attacking philosophy, and ability to nurture some of the game’s finest talents.

Giovanni Galeone: Italian Football Mourns as Former Napoli Manager Dies at 84

Source: Getty Images

He died at the age of 84 after being hospitalised in Udine, as reported by Football Italia.

Galeone’s influence stretched far beyond the touchline. Over a coaching career that spanned more than three decades, he guided several Italian sides, including Napoli, Udinese, Perugia, and Pescara.

Remembering Galeone: A man defined by vision and mentorship

Galeone’s managerial journey was one of constant evolution.

His early stints at SPAL, Cremonese, and Como shaped his reputation as a bold strategist unafraid to experiment.

However, it was at Pescara and Udinese that his brilliance truly flourished. His first spell at Udinese came in the 1994/95 season, and he returned in 2006-07 before retiring formally in 2013, as cited by Sun Sport.

He also led Napoli in the 1997/98 campaign, bringing his characteristic energy and attacking flair to the club.

Beyond his achievements, Galeone’s greatest legacy lies in the people he influenced.

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has repeatedly acknowledged him as a mentor who shaped his managerial philosophy, while Roma’s Gian Piero Gasperini also benefited from his wisdom.

Galeone was not just a coach; he was a teacher, a father figure, and a voice of footballing reason in a rapidly changing game.

Italy pays tribute to Giovanni Galeone

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in from across Italy. Clubs, former players, and fans took to social media to honour his memory.

Pescara wrote on X:

“Today is a very painful day for all the biancazzurro people and not only. Mister Giovanni Galeone has left us. To him we owe wonderful pages of our history and an idea of football that has inspired generations. Goodbye ‘Prophet.’”

Udinese added on the micro-blogging App:

“Udinese Calcio expresses deep sorrow for the passing of its former player and former coach Giovanni Galeone. Iconic figure of Italian football and of bianconera history. Ciao, mister.”

Napoli also released a heartfelt message:

“President Aurelio De Laurentiis and all of SSC Napoli join in the mourning for the passing of Giovanni Galeone, a symbol of Italian football and coach of the Azzurri from 1997 to 1998.”

Galeone’s passing comes barely a month after the football world was hit by the loss of Ghanaian veteran coach Annor Walker, who died on October 2, 2025.

Together, their departures mark the end of an era defined by passion, mentorship, and an unwavering love for the beautiful game.

