Kylian Mbappé’s Dad Discloses Why He Chose France Over Cameroon

The reason why Kylian Mbappé chose to represent France ahead of Cameroon has been explained by his father

Since making his debut for France in March 2017, the Real Madrid superstar has scored 48 goals in 86 appearances for Les Bleus

Recently, he inspired Madrid to the Champions League last-16 stage after his hat-trick ended Man City's journey in the competition

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé was born in France to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother.

Despite his African heritage, he opted to represent the French national team, a decision that has long sparked debate.

Many have questioned why he never donned the colours of the Indomitable Lions, but revelations from his father, Wilfred Mbappé, have shed light on the situation.

Why Mbappé chose France over Cameroon

Deciding which national team to represent is often a mix of personal preference, career ambitions, and behind-the-scenes influences.

In Mbappé’s case, the path to playing for France wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed.

His father’s revelations suggest that external factors, beyond footballing merit, played a pivotal role in shaping his international career.

Corruption at the heart of Mbappe's decision

In 2018, Wilfred Mbappé disclosed how certain officials at the Cameroon Football Federation created unnecessary obstacles to his son’s potential inclusion in the national team.

His words painted a troubling picture of the challenges young African talents face when attempting to represent their countries.

"At first, I wanted my son to play for Cameroon, but someone at the federation demanded a sum of money that I didn’t have to make him play. The French didn’t charge anything," he told Cameroon Concord News, as quoted by Bolavip.

Without naming individuals, Wilfred highlighted how corruption continues to undermine African football, preventing gifted players from rising purely on talent.

His remarks reignited discussions about the impact of politics on player recruitment and the long-term consequences of such practices on the development of football in Africa.

Has Mbappe been to Cameroon before?

Despite choosing France, the Real Madrid star has maintained a connection to his father’s homeland.

In 2023, he visited Cameroon for the first time since his teenage years, embracing his roots in an emotional trip, according to the BBC.

While there, he met Cameroonian sports personalities, including MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, and engaged in humanitarian efforts through his foundation, which supports young people in achieving their dreams.

Reflecting on his visit, the 2018 World Cup winner expressed his joy:

"I'm so happy to be here," he said, adding that he was overwhelmed by the "love" he received.

Though Mbappé ultimately represents France on the international stage, his ties to Cameroon remain strong.

His visit served as a reminder of the deep cultural bond he shares with his father’s birthplace—one that goes beyond football.

Mbappé achieves new career milestone

Beyond Mbappé’s decision to represent France over Cameroon, the 26-year-old forward achieved an incredible career milestone while leading Real Madrid to victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

His second goal in the 3-1 win marked his 500th career goal contribution, making him the youngest player to reach this milestone, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Diario AS.

