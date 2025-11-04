Asamoah Gyan’s brilliant finish in Sunderland’s 3–0 triumph over Chelsea in 2010 remains one of the Premier League’s most iconic upsets

The Ghanaian legend stands tall as his nation’s all-time top scorer and Africa’s most prolific marksman in FIFA World Cup history

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed plans for a grand testimonial match to honour Gyan

Asamoah Gyan remains one of Africa’s most celebrated strikers, and his unforgettable goal against Chelsea in 2010 is still remembered fondly by football fans around the world.

The Ghanaian legend, known for his flair, confidence, and goal-scoring instinct, produced a stunning performance that silenced Stamford Bridge and announced his arrival in the Premier League in style. This happened almost 15 yars ago.

Asamoah Gyan commemorates 15 years since his unforgettable Premier League masterclass versus Chelsea on November 14, 2010. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

It was November 14, 2010, when Gyan’s Sunderland side pulled off one of the greatest shocks in Premier League history, defeating a star-studded Chelsea team 3–0 in London, as noted by ESPN.

Asamoah Gyan's EPL goal against Chelsea

The Black Cats were fearless, and Asamoah Gyan was at the heart of everything good they did. After Nedum Onuoha gave Sunderland a first-half lead, Gyan doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute with a beautifully taken goal.

The move began with a quick counterattack, and young Jordan Henderson slipped an intelligent through pass to Gyan. The Ghanaian timed his run to perfection, breaking through Chelsea’s defense before calmly slotting the ball past Petr Čech with his left foot. It was a moment of class, pure composure under pressure against one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's goal against Chelsea below.

That goal sealed Gyan’s reputation as a clinical finisher and highlighted his ability to perform on the biggest stages. According to Fox Sports, Sunderland would go on to win 3–0, with Danny Welbeck adding a third, marking a historic night for the club and a personal milestone for Gyan in English football.

Beyond his time in England, Asamoah Gyan enjoyed an illustrious international career with Ghana. He remains the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances and Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup history, netting six goals across three tournaments, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top goal-scorer with 51 goals. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Now, years after his retirement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to honour Gyan with a grand testimonial match. The event, which will be organised in collaboration with the legendary striker, is set to celebrate his incredible contributions to Ghanaian football and his global legacy.

Gyan’s influence goes far beyond his goals. His passion, leadership, and resilience inspired a generation of African players to dream big. The upcoming testimonial promises to be a fitting tribute to a man whose name remains etched in football history and whose brilliance once lit up Stamford Bridge.

Asamoah Gyan's memorable goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Asamoah Gyan’s top five unforgettable goals from his remarkable football journey.

The list featured some of his most iconic strikes in the Africa Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup, and other high-profile international friendlies that showcased his world-class finishing and clutch performances for both club and country.

Source: YEN.com.gh