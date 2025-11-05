Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has hit back at Jamie Carragher with a strong statement after Spurs' latest Champions League victory

Tottenham had a perfect response to their critics' criticism by dismantling FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League

Micky van de Ven’s jaw-dropping 70-yard solo goal and Joao Palhinha’s late strike sealed the victory

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has downplayed Jamie Carragher’s fierce criticism of his side’s recent performances, insisting that being a pundit is much easier than managing a football team.

The Danish boss came under heavy scrutiny after his team’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, a game where Mohammed Kudus and his Spurs teammates registered just 0.05 expected goals, their lowest in club history.

Frustrated fans voiced their displeasure with boos ringing around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Carragher didn’t hold back in his post-match analysis on Sky Sports, as cited by The Standard.

Carragher’s criticism and Spurs’ perfect response

The former Liverpool defender had claimed that Tottenham lacked confidence, bravery, and quality during the Chelsea defeat, even questioning summer recruits Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons for their performances. However, the reigning Europa League champions delivered the perfect reply on Tuesday night, crushing FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham lacked confidence and quality in their Premier League defeat to Chelsea on November 2, 2025. Image credit: Carl Recine

Goals from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert gave Spurs a commanding lead before Johnson was controversially sent off following a VAR review for a high challenge on Marcos Lopez. Despite being reduced to ten men, Frank’s side refused to panic. Micky van de Ven produced a breathtaking solo goal from his own half, and Palhinha made amends for his earlier criticism by adding a fourth late on.

Thomas Frank replies to Jammie Carragher

According to The Independent, Frank addressed the post-match press at full-time, brushing off questions about Carragher’s comments. He said he had not watched the analysis and stressed that pundits have the luxury of judging from afar, unlike those managing on the touchline. The result, he said, showed the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back after disappointment.

While praising his side’s response, Frank also voiced concerns over Johnson’s dismissal, suggesting the decision was harsh. He noted that while the tackle looked bad in still images, there was no intent or recklessness involved, calling it an unfortunate moment rather than a dangerous challenge.

Despite the setback, Tottenham’s victory over Copenhagen keeps them on course in the Champions League group stage, showing that the team remains united under pressure. For Frank, the performance was proof that his players could recover quickly from criticism and setbacks, using adversity as motivation.

Thomas Frank’s side will now turn their attention back to the Premier League, with tough clashes against Manchester United and Arsenal on the horizon.

