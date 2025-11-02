Jamie Carragher believes one Tottenham’s summer gem could prove even more valuable than star signing Mohammed Kudus

Thomas Frank’s tactical overhaul is transforming Spurs and the said player's dominance in midfield is at the heart of it

Fans are split on Frank’s cautious style, but most agree the talented player has become the unsung hero

Tottenham Hotspur’s new era under Thomas Frank is starting to take shape, and while all eyes have been on Mohammed Kudus, it’s another summer signing who’s quietly stealing the spotlight.

After replacing Ange Postecoglou, Frank introduced a more balanced and tactical system at Spurs.

Jamie Carragher picks Joao Palhinha as Tottenham's best summer signing of the 2025/26 season, not Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Shaun Brooks, BR Images

Source: Getty Images

The attacking freedom that once defined the team has given way to a structured setup built around stability and control. It’s a change that hasn’t thrilled every supporter, but one player thriving under the new approach is Joao Palhinha.

Brought in on loan from Bayern Munich, the Portuguese midfielder has quickly become one of the most influential figures in Frank’s system. His physicality, ball-winning ability, and calmness under pressure have given Spurs a new level of defensive authority.

Palhinha, Spurs' best signing, not Kudus

According to Jamie Carragher, as quoted by TBR Football, Palhinha might just be the most important addition Tottenham made this summer, even ahead of Kudus.

Joao Palhinha during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on October 29, 2025 in Newcastle. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Carragher pointed out that while Xavi Simons and Kudus offer flair and creativity, Palhinha’s impact goes deeper. His presence has helped Tottenham regain control in midfield battles they used to lose too easily. He’s the kind of player who does the dirty work that makes everyone else shine.

The early signs have been so positive that Spurs are already considering triggering the £26 million option to make his stay permanent. A few vital goals and several standout displays have only strengthened that case.

As cited by Spurs Web, Frank himself has been full of praise, noting how Palhinha’s adaptability, even filling in at centre-back when needed, has added value to the squad. The manager’s confidence in him reflects how quickly the player has become integral to Tottenham’s new identity.

Fans, meanwhile, are buzzing online.

“Palhinha is the spine we’ve been missing for years. Solid, reliable, fearless.'' - @AmotaP

“Kudus is flashy, but Palhinha is pure class. Every title-winning team needs a player like him.” @SingoMan

Some, however, still want Frank to loosen the reins a bit, with one comment reading:

“Love Palhinha, but Frank’s setup is too cautious for home games.” - @TheRealNiga

Despite differing opinions about the team’s playing style, few can deny the stability Palhinha brings. If his form continues, Spurs might not only make his deal permanent but also have a midfield general who could define their new era.

Kudus headlines Tottenham's best players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The list included Richarlison and former West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh