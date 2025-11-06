Former Senegal El Hadji Diouf finds himself entangled in a new legal battle back home

A court in Dakar has summoned the former Premier League star for a crucial hearing in early December

The 44-year-old faces mounting public scrutiny as details of the case continue to unfold

Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf is reportedly facing the possibility of jail time following allegations that he has neglected his family responsibilities.

The former Liverpool forward, who has had previous run-ins with the law, appears to have found himself in trouble once again.

El Hadji Diouf faces a jail sentence for failing to pay child support. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Diouf has been accused by his ex-wife, Valerie Bishop, of failing to pay £14,000 in child maintenance.

The 44-year-old was scheduled to attend a court hearing in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, on Tuesday but did not appear.

Following their divorce in 2023, Diouf was ordered to pay £670 per month in child support for their daughter, Keyla, along with her school and medical expenses.

However, Bishop alleges that the ex-footballer stopped making payments in March 2024, leading the unpaid amount to accumulate to roughly £14,000.

El Hadji Diouf risks prison time

The seriousness of Diouf’s actions could have major legal consequences, as Senegalese law stipulates that failing to pay child support can lead to imprisonment under Article 351 of the nation’s penal code.

Valerie’s lawyer, Mame Adama Gueye, stated via Sun Football:

“El Hadji Diouf is fully solvent. He has the means to pay but refuses to do so. He lives comfortably, splitting his time between Dakar and Saly Portudal.”

The former footballer is expected to appear before the high court in Dakar on December 5.

El Hadji Diouf has been accused by his ex-wife of not paying her £14,000 in child maintenance fees. Photos: Alex Livesey/@seneweb.

Source: Getty Images

The retired striker earned a notorious reputation as one of the Premier League’s biggest bad boys.

He joined Liverpool in the summer of 2002 for £10 million after a standout World Cup campaign with Senegal that made him one of Africa’s hottest talents.

During his time at Anfield, Diouf managed just six goals in 80 appearances before moving to Bolton Wanderers, initially on loan and later permanently, where he rediscovered some form, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists in 136 games.

His career later took him to Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Rangers, per The BBC.

Off the pitch, however, controversy followed him wherever he went.

After being convicted in France for driving without a licence, Diouf’s time in England was marred by several disciplinary issues, including multiple spitting incidents at players and fans, most infamously at Portsmouth’s Arjan de Zeeuw.

He also faced several brushes with the law, including arrests for motoring offences and a nightclub brawl in Manchester, further cementing his status as one of football’s most controversial figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh