Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Romeo Lavia, has suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday, November 5

The 21-year-old was forced off after just eight minutes during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League

Fans have since taken to social media to commiserate with Lavia, whose time at Stamford Bridge has been marred by a string of unfortunate injuries

Romeo Lavia has been dealt another heartbreaking setback after sustaining an injury just minutes into his side’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Qarabag.

The 21-year-old’s night ended almost as soon as it began. Barely three minutes after kickoff, Lavia went down clutching his leg before limping off in visible pain.

Romeo Lavia celebrates with Moises Caicedo after the latter scored against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on October 22, 2025.

Lavia suffers heartbreaking injury

Frustrated and emotional, he hurled a bottle to the ground as he made his way toward the dressing room for treatment.

His exit forced coach Enzo Maresca into an early reshuffle, bringing on Moises Caicedo in the eighth minute.

The disruption slightly unsettled Chelsea, who eventually settled for a 2-2 draw in Baku.

Estevao’s early strike was cancelled out as Qarabag equalised and later took the lead before halftime.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho rescued a point after the break in a game that also featured Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Addai.

After the match, coach Maresca expressed disappointment over the midfielder’s situation.

“It’s a shame for him. He is not able to be fit for a long period, so we will see. It is too early to understand what kind of injury [it is],” he said, as quoted by Football Insider.

“We hope it is not a big injury; I think it is a quad.”

Lavia’s latest setback comes at a time when he was finally beginning to regain rhythm after an injury-plagued spell since joining Chelsea from Southampton in September 2023.

Fans sympathise with injury-plagued Lavia

According to Transfermarkt, he has missed over 77 matches, amounting to 512 days on the sidelines due to various issues, including hamstring, ankle, and thigh problems.

Before this incident, he had started to build consistency, making 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

Romeo Lavia is set to be absent for a considerable amount of time after his latest injury.

His recurring injuries, however, have sparked concern among fans, many of whom believe his immense potential is being unfairly hindered.

@SerMarshal wrote:

“Some injuries can break players, never to return. Too bad for Lavia. Hopefully he gets to overcome this and realise his full potential.”

@Dear_Black02 added:

“So unlucky, the young man.”

Another user, @MRHAZE29, lamented:

“His body has betrayed him at every turn. He'll join some of the others with crazy potential ruined by injuries.”

And @justjhay_xx questioned the club’s medical team, saying:

“What do Chelsea's physios actually do? Once a player gets injured, that's it, it's part of em now.”

Despite his long list of physical challenges, Lavia still has time on his side.

The Belgian, who remains eligible to play for Ghana, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising midfielders.

As Chelsea push through a demanding season, both the club and its supporters will be hoping his latest injury is not as severe as feared.

