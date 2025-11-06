Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has quickly dismissed comparisons linking him to Lionel Messi

The 18-year-old was on target and played a key role in helping Barca secure a hard-fought draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League

His impressive run of form in front of goal comes shortly after reports surfaced about his split from Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

Lamine Yamal’s star continues to rise after the Barcelona wonderkid produced another eye-catching display in the UEFA Champions League, scoring in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The 18-year-old, who finished second to Ousmane Dembele in this year’s Ballon d’Or, dazzled once again with a moment of pure class that evoked memories of Lionel Messi’s magic.

Lamine Yamal rejects Lionel Messi comparisons after scoring a sublime goal against Club Brugge in the Champions League on November 5, 2025. Photos by Massimo Cebrelli and Soccrates.

Lamine Yamal's Messi-like goal

After a delicate exchange with Fermin Lopez, Yamal glided past his marker and slotted home with the calmness of a seasoned finisher, leaving the crowd at the Jan Breydel Stadion in awe.

Below is Yamal's sublime goal:

Barcelona, however, had to fight hard to grab a point. Carlos Forbs’ brace and Nicolo Tresoldi’s strike kept Brugge ahead for most of the contest, forcing the Catalans to chase the game.

Yamal’s teasing cross later led to an equaliser when Christos Tzolis turned the ball into his own net.

In stoppage time, Brugge thought they had found a winner through Romeo Vermant, but VAR ruled it out for a foul on goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the build-up.

Yamal responds to Messi comparisons

After the match, Yamal’s performance sparked another wave of comparisons to Messi, but the young forward was quick to brush them aside.

“Comparisons with Messi’s goals? No, no. Messi has scored thousands of goals like this, so I can’t compare myself to him,” he said, as cited by Tribuna.

“I’m just trying to improve and go my own way. "I hope to score more goals like this in the future.”

Despite his tender age, Yamal’s maturity on and off the field continues to set him apart.

So far this season, he has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League, taking his tally to five goals and five assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after his stunning goal against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on November 5, 2025. Photo by Soccrates.

According to Opta, Yamal has now been directly involved in 13 goals in Europe’s premier club competition — seven strikes and six assists — the joint-most by any player aged 18 or younger in the tournament’s history.

What makes his form even more remarkable is that he has been playing through chronic pubalgia, commonly known as a sports hernia.

The teenager was even seen performing resistance warmups before the Brugge clash to manage the pain.

Away from football, Yamal has also endured personal challenges, including a recent breakup with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

Lamine Yamal makes history

