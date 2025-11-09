Kylian Mbappe’s incredible form this season has put him in strong contention for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

The Real Madrid forward has scored 16 goals in 13 games, showing unmatched consistency and dominance

Mbappe looks sharper and more complete than ever, combining speed, intelligence, and clinical finishing

Kylian Mbappe is once again showing why he’s in a league of his own in world football, utterly unstoppable.

The French sensation has elevated his game to another level this 2025/26 season, combining relentless consistency, razor-sharp instincts, and lethal finishing that few can rival.

From his explosive pace to his big-game temperament, Mbappe is simply unplayable at the moment, and if he keeps up with this form, the 2026 Ballon d'Or may well land in his hands next year.

Here are five reasons why the Real Madrid forward is the best player in the world at this moment.

1. Mbappe's unmatched form and consistency

Mbappe is in sensational form this season. Across all competitions, he has already bagged 16 goals and 2 assists in just 13 appearances, which includes 11 goals in La Liga and 5 in the UEFA Champions League, according to Transfermarkt stats.

These stats highlight Mbappe’s relentless consistency and drive for excellence. In every game, whether a high-stakes league clash or a Champions League battle, he not only finds the back of the net but also shapes matches and controls the flow with his exceptional talent.

2. Kylian Mbappe's phenomenal scoring rate

To score 16 goals in 13 games is a feat reserved for the very best. Kylian Mbappe’s scoring rate this season means he’s averaging more than a goal per match, an incredible return for the ex-AS Monaco man.

His clinical nature in front of goal has become second nature. Whether it’s a curling effort from the edge of the box or a composed finish past the goalkeeper, Mbappe makes scoring look effortless.

3. Mbappe is sharper and smarter than ever

This season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion looks sharper, faster, and more intelligent in his play. His off-the-ball runs are timed to perfection, his positioning is smarter, and his decision-making has matured immensely.

In Sunday’s El Clásico, his movement constantly unsettled Barcelona’s defence. He even had two goals ruled out for marginal offside, a sign of just how threatening he was. This refined version of Mbappe shows a player who is not just relying on raw pace but also on football intelligence, as noted by Sky Sports.

4. Mbappe's Big-game mentality and leadership

Kylian Mbappe has always thrived under pressure, and this season is no different. In both the Champions League and high-stakes league encounters, he has stepped up when it matters most, netting his 12th career goal against Barcelona.

His leadership qualities have also grown, driving a force that inspires his teammates.

5. Kylian Mbappe is a complete modern No. 9

What truly sets Mbappe apart is his all-around game. He’s no longer just a speedster as he was mostly known to be at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain; now, he’s a complete forward, capable of finishing with both feet, creating chances, linking up play, and tracking back when needed.

Mbappe’s blend of speed, technical mastery, and football intelligence makes him incredibly difficult to contain. At only 26, he’s entering his prime, and the global football stage is witnessing a truly extraordinary talent.

Mbappe backed to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

In a recent YEN.com.gh update, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tipped Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, praising his consistency and impact this season.

The influential Perez reportedly believes the Real Madrid superstar is “on a different level” and destined to claim football’s top individual honour.

