Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a powerful message after finding the net once again in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Neom on Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar took to Instagram, declaring that he is “working on our dream” as he edges closer to his remarkable goal of reaching 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo now boasts an incredible 100 goal contributions in just 85 Saudi Pro League appearances, an extraordinary feat for a player just four months shy of his 41st birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 953rd career goal in the 65th minute as Al-Nassr cruised to their eighth consecutive league victory.

Joao Felix earned the penalty after being shoved in the back while chasing the rebound from Ronaldo’s close-range effort, which had been parried by goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon made no mistake from the spot, firing home to put Al-Nassr 2-0 ahead against a struggling Neom side reduced to ten men following Luciano Rodriguez’s dismissal for an intentional elbow.

That strike marked Ronaldo’s 83rd goal in the Saudi Pro League since joining in 2023, and with 17 assists to his name, the Portuguese legend continues to maintain a phenomenal scoring rate, making his march toward 1,000 career goals appear inevitable.

Ronaldo's message after another landmark goal

Ronaldo’s social media post can be seen as both a declaration of his personal ambition and a rallying cry for Al-Nassr’s collective pursuit of greatness.

The Saudi giants currently sit atop the league table with a flawless record and an impressive +22 goal difference.

They lead the competition in both attack and defence. scoring 26 goals while conceding only four, underscoring their dominance on all fronts.

Since joining the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the league’s top scorer, netting 35 goals in the 2023-24 season and following it up with 25 more in 2024-25.

This season, only his teammate João Félix has slightly edged him, taking his personal tally to 10 goals with an 86th-minute strike, one more than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo remains comfortably ahead overall, with the next closest competitor, Aleksandar Mitrović, having scored 47 goals over the same period.

Ronaldo’s quest for 1,000 goals marches On

The Portuguese star continues his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone on international duty, joining his national teammates for Portugal’s ongoing World Cup qualification campaign.

The side faces Ireland in Dublin on Thursday before hosting Armenia on November 16.

Ronaldo will then return to club action as Al-Nassr take on fifth-placed Al-Khaleej on November 23, followed shortly by an AFC Cup clash against Istiklol.

