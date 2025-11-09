La Pulga produced a masterclass display as Inter Miami dominated Nashville SC to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende were too powerful for Nashville defenders to handle in the crunch encounter

Fans were full of high praise for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami recorded one of their biggest wins of the season

Inter Miami produced one of their finest performances of the season, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Nashville SC to book a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende stole the spotlight, with both players scoring twice in a night of dominance that showcased the Herons’ attacking brilliance. Jordi Alba also contributed an assist as Miami celebrated their first-ever playoff series win in Major League Soccer.

Messi stars in Inter Miami's big win

It didn’t take long for Lionel Messi to stamp his authority on the match. Just seven minutes in, the Argentine maestro picked up the ball 40 yards from goal, skipped past three defenders, and slotted home a calm finish across the goalkeeper to open the scoring. The early goal sent DRV PNK Stadium into a frenzy as fans witnessed yet another Messi moment, as noted by ESPN.

Miami continued to press, and their persistence paid off before halftime. Young forward Mateo Silvetti combined beautifully with Jordi Alba, whose precise cutback found Messi unmarked inside the box. The captain made no mistake, tapping into an empty net to double the lead before the break.

Allende’s brilliance seals the deal

Meanwhile, Nashville tried to mount a response in the second half, pushing bodies forward in search of a lifeline. But that strategy backfired. A lapse in concentration allowed Messi and Alba to exploit space on the left. The Spanish full-back squared the ball for Tadeo Allende, who finished neatly from close range to make it 3-0, per MLS Soccer.

Miami’s fourth goal was a thing of beauty. Messi, pulling the strings from midfield, threaded a stunning pass through Nashville’s backline to Allende. The Argentine forward timed his run perfectly and lifted a delicate chip over the goalkeeper to seal his brace and the victory.

From there, it was smooth sailing for Miami, who managed the game with composure and flair. Their defense remained solid, limiting Nashville’s chances and ensuring a clean sheet in a statement win. With FC Cincinnati awaiting them in the next round, Inter Miami appear to be peaking at just the right time.

Fan react to Messi's magic

''Messi is simply unreal. Even at his age, he’s still dictating games like it’s 2015. @HeronsFanatic

''Allende is such a gem! Perfect signing, he complements Messi so well. @MLSInsider24

''Miami are finally playing like champions. That fourth goal was pure art. @NashvilleBlue

