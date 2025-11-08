A Ghanaian footballer has narrowly escaped death after a violent incident erupted during a Nigerian Premier League match

The player was reportedly attacked by enraged fans after his team, Barau FC, scored an equaliser against Katsina United

The shocking event has left many in disbelief, who have taken to social media to express their horror and offer prayers for the player’s recovery

A violent incident marred the Nigerian Professional Football League game between Katsina United and Barau FC on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

The shocking scenes unfolded in the 69th minute when Barau’s Orji Kalu scored a crucial equaliser to make it 1–1, sparking fury among home fans.

Barau FC is a football club owned by Senator Barau I. Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria. Photo credit: @BarauFootball/X.

Fans attack Ghanaian footballer, leave him with neck wound

Following the goal, enraged supporters stormed the pitch, turning the atmosphere into chaos.

During the frenzy, Barau midfielder Abraham Nana Kwame, of Ghanaian descent, was viciously attacked, suffering a deep wound to his neck.

Barau FC quickly confirmed the alarming event on their official X account, stating,

“70' The match is temporarily halted following an attack on Barau FC player, Nana Abraham.”

Below is Barau FC's post (viewer discretion advised, as the post contains graphic images):

According to Africa Soccer, security personnel struggled to regain control as tensions escalated, with angry fans accusing referees and opposition players of bias.

Medical teams responded immediately, treating the injured 22-year-old on the spot.

Nana was substituted by Hillary Ekawu, and despite the turmoil, the game resumed and ended in a 1–1 draw.

Below is the full-time scoreline:

Netizens react, call for harsher punishment

The frightening episode has since ignited outrage across social media platforms, where fans are demanding stronger security protocols and harsher penalties for violent spectators.

Some reactions captured by YEN.com.gh reveal the depth of concern:

@ReestonJnr called for decisive action:

“Nigeria is not safe for football with this. FIFA and CAF, please react, we could have lost someone because of some bad fans. Action now!”

@AimThaMachine_ questioned the nature of the attack:

“Is this not an act of terrorism? What kind of madness is this? What is the name of the fan who attacked this footballer? Why is the name of the attacker not known?”

@JOHN9RO demanded strict consequences:

“Suspend the league, suspend the club and ban all fans.”

@MillerOsakpolor urged legal follow-up,

“Barau Football Club, don’t let anybody beg you people for settlements; this is a case of attempted murder. Follow this up legally.”

Is Abraham Nana Kwame alive after knife incident?

Fortunately, yes. In a video shared on X by journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, Nana Kwame appeared in good spirits while receiving treatment for his throat injury, offering a glimmer of hope amid the troubling scenes.

Watch the video:

However, this violent outburst comes just weeks after a similar incident rocked a match in Kano, casting a shadow over the NPFL and raising urgent questions about player protection in Nigerian football.

Authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation into the attack.

