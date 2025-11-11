Kudus has impressed with his creativity and vision this season, even though his goal tally remained low

Bukayo Saka dominated in front of the goal, scoring consistently across competitions

Ghanaian pundit, James Bawa, highlighted Kudus’ overall influence, emphasizing his ability to shape games beyond statistics

Both players showcased different attacking styles, with Kudus operating as a playmaker and Saka excelling as a direct finisher

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2025/26 season has seen some intriguing performances from young talents across Europe, and a comparison between Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus and England’s Bukayo Saka highlights the different ways these players have influenced their respective teams.

As another international break comes up, now is a perfect time to look at how the Nima-born footballer stacks up with the Arsenal winger.

Mohammed Kudus and Bukayo Saka compared in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Goals: Saka Edges Kudus in scoring

Mohammed Kudus, the versatile midfielder at Tottenham Hotspur, has found the net once in 15 appearances across all competitions, including 10 matches in the Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

His lone goal in the EPL reflects a season that has been more focused on creativity and link-up play rather than finishing. Despite limited goals, Kudus remains a crucial component of Spurs’ attacking transitions, often creating space and opportunities for teammates.

On the other hand, Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s talismanic winger, has taken a more direct approach to impacting games in terms of scoring. Saka has already netted six goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season, including two in the Champions League and three in the Premier League.

His consistency in front of goal has made him a key figure in Arsenal’s attack, often providing the decisive strike when the Gunners needed it most. The difference in goal-scoring proves that Saka acts as a direct goal threat, while Kudus contributes more to build-up play and chance creation.

Assists: Kudus shows his playmaking prowess

Where Kudus truly stands out this season is in his playmaking ability. The Ghanaian has contributed five assists in 15 games, with four coming in the Premier League alone.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 1 goal and provided 5 assists in the 2025/26 season so far. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

His work rate, dribbling, and ability to find key passes have made him one of Tottenham’s most creative outlets, even if his goal tally does not match some of his contemporaries, as noted by StatMuse.

Saka, on the other hand, has yet to register an assist this season. While his goal-scoring numbers are impressive, the absence of assists indicates that his role has skewed heavily toward finishing rather than creating for others.

Ghanaian sports writer James Bawa’s take

In the meantime, Ghanaian sports writer James Bawa spoke on Kudus’ performances this season in an interview with YEN.com.gh, praising the midfielder’s influence beyond the scoresheet.

“Kudus’ season may not scream numbers, but his creativity, vision, and intelligence on the ball make him invaluable to Tottenham. He’s shaping games in ways that goals alone cannot capture.”

Bawa also emphasized that while comparisons with players like Saka are inevitable, Kudus’ development should be measured in terms of overall impact rather than raw statistics.

The Ghanaian’s ability to link midfield and attack, combined with his knack for creating key chances, shows that he is carving a unique path that could see him emerge as one of Europe’s standout young talents in the coming seasons.

Mohammed Kudus gives injury update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus is showing positive signs in his recovery ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United.

The Ghanaian midfielder remains hopeful of returning to action despite lingering doubts over his fitness.

Source: YEN.com.gh