Lewandowski has faced an uncertain future at Barcelona as contract talks remained unresolved

The striker has continued scoring efficiently despite a reduced role, proving his value on the pitch

An unexpected decision now becomes a real option if Barcelona does not offer Lewandowski an extension

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona’s prolific striker, is approaching a critical juncture in his career. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, uncertainty surrounds the Polish forward’s future at Camp Nou.

While Lewandowski’s preference is to remain at Barcelona, the club has yet to decide whether to offer an extension. With lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia failing to entice him, and no guarantees from the club, retirement is now a possibility for the legendary goal-scorer.

Robert Lewandowski could retire from football if Barcelona refuse to hand him a contract extension at the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: Robert George

Source: Getty Images

Lewandowski remains a key Barcelona player

Despite a reduced role this season under Hansi Flick, Lewandowski continues to prove his worth. He remains Barcelona’s top scorer in La Liga with seven goals, outpacing Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres, highlighting his efficiency even with limited minutes.

According to Sport, some executives argue that Lewandowski provides unmatched quality and leadership, while others see an opportunity to free up his substantial salary to recruit a long-term striker.

Lewandowski and his family, settled in Barcelona, prefer continuity both professionally and personally. The forward has made it clear that his priority is maintaining a competitive level and lifestyle stability rather than chasing financial incentives abroad.

His willingness to adapt to a reduced role, even as a substitute, underscores his commitment to the team and pragmatic approach to the final stages of his career.

Lewandowski, who has so far netted 683 career goals, has continued to deliver on the pitch, reinforcing his case for staying. His recent hat-trick against Celta Vigo elevated him to 106 goals in 159 appearances, surpassing Neymar on Barcelona’s all-time scoring list and keeping him within reach of the top 10, a remarkable feat for a player in his mid-thirties.

Last season, he notched 42 goals in 52 matches, while this season’s tally of seven goals in nine La Liga games demonstrates his continued efficiency in front of goal.

Robert Lewandowski faces an uncertain future at FC Barcelona. Image credit: UEFA- BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski retirement rumours

While Barcelona values his reliability, financial realities cannot be ignored. Letting Lewandowski’s contract expire could allow the club to accelerate the signing of a younger striker, with names like Dusan Vlahovic, Julian Alvarez, and Karl Etta Eyong reportedly on their radar.

If Barcelona ultimately choose not to extend his contract and no offer aligns with his competitive and personal priorities, retirement becomes a genuine option, as cited by GOAL.

For Lewandowski, stepping away would be a personal decision, to exit the game still sharp, respected, and fully competitive, rather than being forced out by decline or moving to a league misaligned with his ambitions.

The decision will likely hinge on his fitness and performance in the second half of the season. Should he maintain his scoring form, Barcelona may feel pressured to retain him in a meaningful, albeit reduced, role.

Meanwhile, interest from other clubs and leagues continues to circulate, but for now, Lewandowski lets his football speak, and his goals keep coming.

Lewandowski clashes with Poland coach

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported on Robert Lewandowski's high-profile clash with the national team head coach of Poland.

The lethal finisher cited irreconcilable differences with head coach Michal Probierz, with the decision sending shockwaves through Polish football.

Source: YEN.com.gh