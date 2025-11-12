The Black Stars made a stylish entrance in Nagoya, Japan, as they kicked off their Asian tour in grand fashion

The players turned heads with their sleek outfits, exuding confidence and togetherness ahead of their first international games since qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana is set to face Japan on Friday, November 14, before locking horns with South Korea on November 18

Ghana’s senior men’s team, the Black Stars, made a striking entrance in Nagoya, Japan, as they prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.

Coach Otto Addo and his squad touched down on Tuesday, November 11, bringing a wave of excitement and fashion flair that quickly captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo and Joseph Anang steal the show with fashionable looks ahead of the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

Black Stars arrive in Japan in style

Photos circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, highlighted three stars in particular: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, and Joseph Anang.

Sulemana impressed with a laid-back yet sophisticated look, wearing a soft grey wool cardigan over a black tee, paired with relaxed black leather pants that gave his outfit a modern edge.

He topped off the style with a navy cap worn backwards, chunky black shoes, and clear-framed glasses that added a sharp finishing touch.

Below is Sulemana's outfit:

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang, currently playing in Ireland, opted for a casual vibe, combining a light blue bomber jacket with matching checkered jeans.

He kept the outfit simple underneath with a white T-shirt and brought attention to his footwear with off-yellow Timberland boots.

Below is Anang's outfit:

Meanwhile, Kwasi Sibo, who received his maiden Black Stars call-up two months ago, sported a floral fleece jacket blending shades of grey, black, white, and orange.

Complementing his look was a white baseball cap, black pants with white side stripes, and practical accessories like a small black bag and a suitcase handle in hand.

Below is Sibo's outfit:

Black Stars prepare ahead of Japan, Korea games

According to Ghanafa.org, 18 players are currently in camp at the Ana Crowne Plaza hotel in Nagoya as they prepare for the first friendly against Japan on Friday, November 14.

Sixteen of them arrived on Tuesday, joining two home-based talents, Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Owusu, who travelled from Accra earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, fresh from the intense Super Clash against Asante Kotoko, is set to join on Wednesday, along with Christopher Bonsu Baah, Prince Osei Owusu, and Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars will face Japan and South Korea in November's friendly matches after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the team will begin their first training session on Wednesday, November 12, focusing on tactical preparation ahead of the Kirin Challenge Cup opener versus Japan.

Four days later, Ghana will face South Korea, giving coach Otto Addo a chance to experiment with fresh talents and new strategies.

Kudus, 5 others omitted from Ghana's squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, along with four other key players, have been omitted from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming matches against Japan and South Korea.

Otto Addo made the decision to exclude these six players due to injuries and fatigue.

