The first chapter of Ghana’s own El Clasico , famously known as the Super Clash, ended in triumph for Asante Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors secured victory over Hearts of Oak thanks to a first-half penalty converted by Guinean striker Morifing Donzo

YEN.com.gh reviews five key takeaways from this fierce rivalry, which dates back to 1958

Ghana's most passionate football rivalry took centre stage at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Asante Kotoko emerged triumphant, securing a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, their first league win against the Phobians on a matchday nine fixture in half a century.

Kotoko defeats Hearts in Super Clash

The Porcupine Warriors showcased resilience, discipline, and tactical brilliance to extend their unbeaten streak this season.

Morifing Donzo’s first goal for the Kumasi-based giants, scored just before halftime, proved decisive.

Hearts thought they had equalised in stoppage time through substitute Mawuli Wayo’s spectacular strike, but the effort was ruled offside by the assistant referee, sealing Kotoko’s historic win.

Five things we learned as Kotoko pip Hearts

As the excitement fades, here are five key takeaways from the latest Super Clash.

5. Set-piece woes haunt both sides

In modern football, set pieces can turn the tide, but both Hearts and Kotoko squandered opportunities from dead-ball situations.

Hearts’ inefficient deliveries and poor decision-making during free kicks and corners wasted precious chances, while Kotoko was guilty of similar lapses.

With clubs and nations increasingly investing in set-piece coaching, both sides would benefit from improving in this area.

4. Heart’s home phobia continues

The Phobians remain a force on the road, boasting 10 points from 12 in away games, per data culled from Flashscore. Yet their home form tells a different story.

With just six points from five matches and an average below one point per game, their inability to dominate on familiar turf was evident.

Lack of urgency and precision in front of goal left supporters frustrated as Kotoko controlled proceedings from the start.

3. Peter Amidu Acquah steals the show

While Donzo grabbed the headlines, it was 19-year-old winger Peter Amidu Acquah who troubled Hearts’ backline relentlessly.

Switching flanks mid-game to better effect, his pace and creativity caused constant problems.

Though he narrowly missed scoring himself, his influence was unmistakable and gave Kotoko an edge throughout the contest.

2. Tactical masterclass by Abdul Karim Zito

In a match defined by narrow margins, strategy was key. Abdul Karim Zito outwitted Mas-ud Didi Dramani with a game plan that capitalised on sharp wing play, exposing Hearts’ cautious approach.

Despite several second-half substitutions by the Phobians, Kotoko’s disciplined defence held firm, securing the vital three points.

1. Refereeing accuracy impresses amid pressure

High-stakes games often see controversial decisions, but referee Reginald Colins Amoah delivered a near-flawless performance.

His decision to award the penalty that led to the match-winning goal divided opinions, yet his proximity to the play left no room for doubt.

A potential second penalty for Kotoko was correctly dismissed, and the disallowed goal for Hearts due to offside was also spot on, reflecting a well-managed match.

