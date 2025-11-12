Rumors claiming that Sulley Muntari had been detained in Dubai rocked football fans and followers, sparking widespread speculation online

Former GFA executive Sammy Anim Addo has issued a statement, providing clarification to ease the tension

Supporters reacted immediately to the news, expressing relief and sharing their opinions about the surprising story across various platforms

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, social media was abuzz with speculations after reports emerged claiming that former Ghana international Sulley Ali Muntari had been detained in Dubai for unclear reasons.

The story, initially circulated by a Ghanaian media outlet, Ghana Chronicle, quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread concern among football fans and followers of the ex-AC Milan star.

The former midfielder, who enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe, including stints at Udinese, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, as noted by Sky Sports, has been living a relatively private life since retiring from professional football.

The sudden claims about his alleged detention sent shockwaves through online communities, as fans rushed to confirm the veracity of the reports.

Anim Addo refutes Muntari's detention in Dubai

However, the circulating rumors were quickly addressed by notable figures close to the football community. Sammy Anim Addo, a former executive committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation.

In his statement, he confirmed that Sulley Muntari is not detained and is currently in Dubai, where he is focusing on personal affairs and business ventures. Anim Addo emphasized that the claims were unfounded and urged fans and media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation.

This clarification has helped to calm anxieties, but the incident underscores how quickly unverified reports can gain traction online, particularly when they involve well-known personalities.

Fans react to alleged Muntari detention

Following the statement from Sammy Anim Addo, fans have flooded social media with a mixture of relief, humor, and messages of support for Muntari. Many expressed joy that the reports were false and took the opportunity to celebrate the former Ghana star’s contributions to football.

Kwame Mensah: “So relieved to hear Sulley is fine. Don’t let fake news scare us like that again.”

Abena Ofori: “Wow, social media went crazy for nothing. Glad he’s safe and focusing on his business in Dubai.”

Daniel Tetteh: “Sulley Muntari will always be a legend. Happy to see the truth finally out.”

Akosua Boateng: “People need to verify before spreading stories. At least he’s okay and living his life in peace.”

Nana Kwesi: “This shows how fast rumors can travel. Happy the former AC Milan star is doing well in Dubai.”

Razak10: ''That Chronicle should check their news before going public with it. It is a big sham.''

