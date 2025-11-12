Fans have praised Sulley Ali Muntari for his composure and legacy, while expressing outrage on social media

Sammy Anim Addo has shared exactly what the former Portsmouth and Sunderland midfielder is doing in Dubai

The 2010 UEFA Champions League champion with Inter Milan was reportedly detained in the emirate, but it turned out to be false

A Ghanaian media personality has thrown his support behind the former Black Stars international

Ghanaian media outlet Ghana Chronicles sparked a major panic on Wednesday, November 12, after publishing a false report claiming that former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari had been detained in Dubai.

The post, which quickly went viral on X, triggered widespread concern and confusion among fans of the ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan star.

Sulley Muntari is living peacefully in Dubai, focusing on his personal and business affairs. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

However, it soon emerged that the report was entirely untrue. Several close sources to Muntari dismissed the claims, confirming that the 2010 UEFA Champions League winner was safe and had not been detained.

Following the backlash, the X account, which boasts over 38,000 followers, quietly deleted the post on Sulley Muntari, who won multiple trophies during a hugely successful football career, according to Transfermarkt.

Sulley Muntari is currently staying in Dubai peacefully amid false detention reports. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to false Sulley Muntari detention news

Meanwhile, following the false claims, fans have flooded social media with a mixture of relief, humour, and messages of support for Muntari.

Kwame Boateng: This kind of news is unacceptable. Sulley Muntari deserves respect for all he has done for Ghanaian football.

Ama Serwaa: Muntari would forever remain in our hearts. Nothing bad will happen to him, Insha Allahu.

Richard Ofori: Whoever started this rumor should apologize. You can’t just play with someone’s reputation like that.

Efua Mensah: They must verify before posting. False news like this can damage a person’s image beyond repair.

Daniel Agyapong: I’m glad the truth is finally out. People need to stop spreading lies about our legends.

Kojo Mensah: Sulley Muntari has always been a legend. No false news can change what he’s done for Ghana football.

Abena Asante: Muntari is one of the most disciplined and hardworking players we’ve ever had. He continues to make us proud.

Kweku Addo: No matter what people say, Sulley’s legacy is untouchable. He gave his all for the Black Stars and deserves our respect.

Sarah Owusu: Sulley Muntari has always carried himself with class. He’s a true role model for the younger generation.

Emmanuel Tetteh: We can never forget what Muntari did for Ghana. His passion and fighting spirit on the pitch were unmatched.

Akua Darko: Sulley is a good human being. I’m proud of how he continues to live with dignity.

What is Sulley Muntari doing in Dubai?

According to Sammy Anim Addo on X, Sulley Muntari is currently in Dubai, where he is peacefully attending to his personal and business affairs.

The former Ghana international has been focusing on managing his private ventures and maintaining a quiet life away from the spotlight, contrary to recent false reports suggesting otherwise.

Nana Adu Backs Sulley Muntari amid rumors

In the meantime, Ghanaian media personality Nana Adu, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, has publicly shown support for Sulley Muntari following the false reports of his detention in Dubai.

''Sulley Muntari has always represented Ghana with pride and class. These rumors were baseless, and it’s great to see him continuing to focus on his life and business with dignity.”

Sulley Muntari's collection of cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari has built an impressive collection of luxury cars, reflecting his successful career both on and off the pitch.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star has reportedly invested in high-end vehicles, showcasing his passion for automobiles alongside his business ventures in Dubai.

Source: YEN.com.gh