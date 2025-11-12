Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo received a superstar treatment in Japan as excited fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him and get his autograph

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form for AFC Bournemouth this season, standing out as one of the Premier League’s brightest performers so far

Netizens who came across videos of Semenyo’s star treatment in Japan reacted with a mix of excitement and surprise

Antoine Semenyo received a hero’s welcome in Nagoya as thrilled Japanese fans gathered outside the Ana Crowne Plaza hotel to catch a glimpse of the Ghanaian forward.

The AFC Bournemouth striker, part of Otto Addo’s 22-man Black Stars squad for the Asian tour, was swarmed by supporters eager for autographs and selfies.

Antoine Semenyo Receives Superstar Treatment in Japan as Fans Line Up for Autograph

Semenyo receives superstar treatment in Japan

In a video circulating on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, locals, some wearing replica Black Stars jerseys, waited patiently for their moment with the in-form attacker.

Their excitement was palpable, with many cheering his name as he made his way through the crowd.

The warm reception for Semenyo sparked plenty of chatter online. While some fans expressed amazement at the level of recognition Ghana’s players enjoy in Japan, others were amused by the energy of the supporters.

@Nanakofidonkor2 asked:

"We are that famous in Japan?"

Another user, @DanielD98644564, was surprised by a fan’s fashion choice, saying:

"He is wearing a durag, man."

@bra_fii3 added humorously:

"Chaly you see person in real life you say autographs. Take a picture rather."

Below is the video:

For Semenyo, who has been in scintillating form this season, the moment highlighted his growing influence beyond the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in 12 matches so far, per Transfermarkt, including a memorable brace against Liverpool that turned heads across Europe.

His rising profile has fuelled fresh transfer speculation, with several clubs reportedly monitoring him, as noted by YardBarker.

Black Stars prepare for Kirin Challenge Cup

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have settled in Nagoya to begin preparations for their upcoming Kirin Challenge Cup matches.

According to Ghanafa.org, 19 players trained under Otto Addo and his technical team ahead of the clash with Japan on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Recent arrivals include AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu and CF Montreal forward Prince Osei Owusu, taking the total in camp to 21.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the only player yet to join the group.

The upcoming fixtures mark Ghana’s first outing since securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With key names like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Alexander Djiku missing, the tour provides a chance for some of the new faces to stake a claim in the team.

German-born striker named in Ghana's squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that German-born striker Prince Osei Owusu has earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars after being named in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2025 Kirin Cup.

Owusu, who features for CF Montréal in Major League Soccer, has been in outstanding form this season.

