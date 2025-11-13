Bayern Munich have planned to offer 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer a contract extension

Despite approaching 40, Neuer continues to dominate as Bayern’s starting goalkeeper, showing remarkable fitness and consistency

The veteran keeper is taking his time on retirement decisions, balancing his own well-being, motivation, and team performance

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided to propose a one-year contract extension to veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, potentially keeping the World Cup-winning custodian at the Allianz Arena until June 2027.

The 39-year-old, who has appeared in 902 career games, remains a key figure in the starting lineup under head coach Vincent Kompany, demonstrating week after week that he still ranks among the top goalkeepers despite entering the twilight of his career.

Bayern Munich plan to hand 39-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer a new contract that will last until June 2027. Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates

Manuel Neuer to extend Bayern Munich contract

The 2014 World Cup winner has featured in 14 of Bayern’s 17 Bundesliga matches this season, maintaining his status as the team’s number one despite a costly error in the recent 2-2 draw against Union Berlin that ended the club’s 16-game winning streak.

While he is approaching 40 and currently has seven months left on his existing deal, the club appears determined to retain his services for another season. Neuer had penned a one-year extension in February of this year, according to Bayern's official website.

According to GOAL, the extension talks are expected to intensify in December, with Bayern pleased with both Manuel Neuer’s on-field contributions and the dedication he has shown to his fitness regimen.

The goalkeeper has significantly altered his daily routine to reduce injury risks, including extra weight training and physiotherapy sessions, highlighting his commitment to prolonging his career at the highest level.

Manuel Neuer prepares to sign a new Bayern Munich deal. Image credit: Robert Newton

Neuer reflects before taking a decision

Despite the club’s eagerness, Neuer is taking his time before making a decision about retirement, preferring to focus on day-to-day performance and team objectives. The Bayern hierarchy remains confident that an agreement will eventually be reached, viewing the extension as a priority while also monitoring the development of the club’s younger goalkeepers.

Second-choice keeper Jonas Urbig, who has made 15 appearances since arriving from Cologne in January, is benefiting from the experience of training alongside Neuer and Sven Ulreich.

Bayern sees the 22-year-old as a long-term prospect who could step into the spotlight in the 2026-27 season, depending on Neuer’s decision. Urbig has embraced the opportunity to learn from the seasoned goalkeepers without worrying about the timing of Neuer’s future contract.

While the veteran continues to take a measured approach to his next career step, Bayern are prepared to secure his services for at least one more year, ensuring stability in goal while gradually integrating the next generation.

