Bayern Munich and German football legend Manuel Neuer has lambasted PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma over Musiala's injury

The Bundesliga champions are dealt a major blow as crocked attacker is expected to be out of action for four to five months

The PSG custodian courted sympathy when he broke down in tears to apologise to Jamal Musiala after PSG defeated Bayern

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 triumph over Bayern Munich in the Champions League was marred by a chilling injury to Bayern’s rising star, Jamal Musiala.

The 21-year-old midfielder was forced off the pitch just before halftime after a devastating clash with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, leaving fans and teammates shaken as Bayern captain Manuel Neuer hit out at the Italian.

Manuel Neuer blames Donnarumma for Jamal Musiala's injury during PSG-Bayern Munich FIFA CWC game on July, 5, 2025. Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, Kevin C. Cox, Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport

Source: Getty Images

Musiala, a vital cog in Bayern’s attack, suffered a fractured fibula following a high-speed collision with Donnarumma, who had come rushing off his line in a seemingly desperate attempt to cut off a through ball.

The German international collapsed instantly, and the stadium’s collective gasp turned into stunned silence.

Jamal Musiala injury: Neuer blames Donnarumma

In the aftermath, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer didn’t hold back. In the mixed zone, Neuer lashed out at Donnarumma’s decision-making, suggesting the Italian goalkeeper showed recklessness rather than bravery.

According to So Foot, Neuer believes it was a situation where it wasn't necessary to intervene in the way the ex-AC Milan custodian did.

The 2024 World winner is of the opinion that Donnarumma was willing to accept the risk of injuring Jamal Musiala.

Neuer’s sharp words echoed the frustration of a team that has lost a critical FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final match and also one of its most gifted talents for what could be the rest of the year.

However, according to Get French Football News, some critics were quick to point out Neuer’s own past, referencing his infamous collision with Gonzalo Higuaín in the 2014 World Cup final.

It was an equally controversial incident that Neuer himself never publicly addressed with the same moral weight.

Pictured: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer. Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Source: Getty Images

Donnarumma apologises to Jamal Musiala

Upon seeing Musiala in visible agony, Gianluigi Donnarumma immediately dropped to his knees and held his head in his hands, clearly devastated by the incident. After the final whistle, the Italian keeper offered words of support.

The 2025 UEFA Champions League winner offered his prayers and best wishes for a good recovery for the crocked Bayern Munich star.

The PSG camp followed suit, with multiple players sending messages of encouragement to Musiala on social media, acknowledging the somber cloud that now hung over their victory.

How long has Jamal Musiala been ruled out?

According to reports from German media outlets, Jamal Musiala is expected to be sidelined for four to five months.

The timeline means he will likely miss the start of the Bundesliga season and possibly key Champions League fixtures later in the year.

For Vincent Kompany's Bayern, it’s a significant blow and for Musiala, it’s a brutal pause in a career that had been on a meteoric rise.

Jamal Musiala's Ballon d'Or snub

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the omission of the Bayern Munich and German internatioanal from the 2024 Ballon d'Or list.

France Football, the organisers of the esteemed Ballon d'Or awards, faced widespread criticism for omitting Musiala from a 30-man shortlist as Manchester City's Rodri won the top prize eventually.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh