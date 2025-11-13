Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Napoli are aggressively pursuing Mainoo, proposing a loan with an option to buy and covering his wages

Mainoo recently visited Ghana, receiving massive support from fans, reflecting his growing popularity and dual heritage

An ex-Ghanaian footballer has said Mainoo would thrive at Spurs, and Mohamed Kudus could be pleased to see his compatriot develop in top-flight football

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ramping up efforts to secure Kobbie Mainoo, the Manchester United midfielder, after missing out on a deal during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old academy graduate is keen on leaving Old Trafford in pursuit of regular first-team football, particularly with an eye on breaking into England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo could join Mohammed Kudus and co. at Tottenham Hotspur in January 2026. Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Kobbie Mainoo to join Tottenham amid Napoli race

However, according to Spurs Web, Thomas Frank's side face growing competition for Mainoo’s signature. Napoli have emerged as strong contenders, with reports suggesting the Italian side are close to striking a deal.

It has been reported by the Hard Tackle that Napoli manager Antonio Conte views Mainoo as a key addition to bolster their bid for the Serie A title and a deep run in the Champions League.

The Serie A club are reportedly prepared to meet Manchester United’s financial demands and have proposed a loan arrangement with an option to buy, while also covering the midfielder’s full wages.

While Kobbie Mainoo would prefer to stay in the Premier League, the success of English midfielders Scott McTominay and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Serie A has made a move to Italy increasingly appealing.

Manchester United are said to be open to a sale, though they want a replacement lined up first, adding an extra layer of complexity to any potential transfer.

Kobbie Mainoo is not a regular player at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim and wants a move away from the Red Devils. Image credit: Visionhaus

Mohammed Bawa backs Kobbie to join Kudus at Tottenham

In the meantime, former Ghana Premier League striker Mohammed Bawa, has weighed in on the situation, offering an interesting viewpoint for both Tottenham and Ghanaian fans.

Bawa, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, believes Mainoo could thrive at Spurs, citing the club’s style of play and developmental approach under their current management.

''Well, I think Mohamed Kudus, the Ghana international currently playing in Europe, might be pleased to see Mainoo join him at Spurs. Given that Mainoo is an English international with Ghanaian roots. But most importantly, I think Kobbie is a player with great potential. He just has to play more to boost his progress, which I think he might find at Tottenham.''

For Ghanaian fans, watching a player of Ghanaian heritage flourish in one of Europe’s top leagues is an encouraging prospect, reinforcing the growing influence of dual-nationality talents in global football.

Kobbie Mainoo recently visited Ghana, where he received an overwhelming reception from fans across the country, highlighting his growing popularity and the excitement surrounding his dual heritage and promising football career.

Kobbie Mainoo on Barcelona radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kobbie Mainoo had been linked with a sensational January 2026 move to Barcelona as Hansi Flick looks to reinforce his squad.

Barcelona are believed to view him as a smart midfield addition, especially with Gavi currently sidelined through injury, and could move for him in January 2026.

