Lionel Messi arrived in Angola with the Argentina national team, igniting a surge of excitement as fans poured into the streets to celebrate

The 38-year-old and his teammates are set to take on the Palancas Negras on Friday, November 14, in a match held to commemorate Angola’s Independence Day

This marks Messi’s fourth visit to Africa for a football-related event, following his previous trips to the continent

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates touched down in Luanda to an unforgettable welcome.

Fans across the Southern African nation transformed the streets into a vibrant celebration, eager to catch a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and his squad ahead of their friendly against Angola on November 14, 2025.

Lionel Messi Lands in Angola With Argentina Squad, Excited Fans Storm the Streets

Source: Getty Images

Messi and Argentina greeted by excited Angolans

From the moment they arrived at the airport to their journey through the city in team buses, supporters cheered loudly, waved flags, and sang passionately, turning the event into a spontaneous street party.

For many locals, witnessing one of football’s greatest figures live was a dream come true.

African football expert Micky Jnr described the occasion as “a massive moment for Angolan football and an unforgettable occasion for the fans.”

The friendly match holds special significance, coinciding with Angola’s Independence Day celebrations, making the visit even more meaningful.

Watch the moment Messi touched down in Luanda:

Why Angola spent $10m to host Messi's Argentina?

The high-profile fixture is part of a broader plan by Angola to raise its profile on the international stage.

The country reportedly invested $10 million to secure Messi’s presence, aiming to attract global attention, enhance tourism, and spotlight Angolan football.

Despite missing key players like Emiliano Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Julian Alvarez, Argentina fielded a strong team.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni spent valuable time preparing his squad in Spain, eager to make the most of this lone game during the November international break, according to NBC Sports.

On the home side, forwards Gelson Dala and Mabululu will be Angola’s main hopes to challenge the reigning world champions.

They are joined by talents such as Clinton Mata from Olympique Lyon, Kialonda Gaspar at Lecce, Randy Nteka of Rayo Vallecano, and Rui Modesto representing Udinese, all hoping to shine against the football giants.

For Messi, this marks his fourth time playing on African soil for football-related events, having previously visited Gabon in 2015 and South Africa in 2010 and 2018.

The upcoming match will be Messi’s first time playing in Africa since he appeared for Barcelona in a friendly against Mamelodi Sundowns in Johannesburg, which Barcelona won 3-1.

His presence not only electrifies the game but also inspires a new generation of fans on the continent.

