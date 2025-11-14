Black Stars midfielder Abu Francis suffered a distressing setback during Ghana’s Kirin Cup meeting with Japan on November 14

The 24-year-old has endured a challenging spell with fitness issues over the years

Supporters have taken to social platforms to share encouraging messages, offering strength and solidarity to the former Cercle Brugge playmaker

Ghana’s evening in Aichi, Japan, took a worrying turn when midfielder Abu Francis was stretchered off after a heavy collision during the Kirin Challenge Cup meeting with the Samurai Blue.

The young talent had attempted to make a block shortly after the restart, only for a Japanese attacker to lunge awkwardly into his leg as he tried to shoot from the edge of the box.

Abu Francis suffers heartbreaking injury

What began as a promising second half quickly shifted into a moment of shock around the stadium.

The Black Stars had just begun to ease into the rhythm only for disaster to strike when Francis picked up the heartbreaking injury.

Moments later, players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance as Abu stayed on the turf in visible pain.

His teammates were left stunned. Debutant goalkeeper Joseph Anang stood frozen with his hands on his head, while Derrick Kohn, closest to the incident, struggled to hide his distress as medics rushed in.

The Toulouse midfielder received urgent first aid before being carried off in the 56th minute, forcing Otto Addo to adjust his tactical plan.

Prince Adu Kwabena and Alidu Seidu entered the game, while Antoine Semenyo, who captained the side, was also taken off as the technical team reshuffled the setup.

Watch the heartbreaking incident:

The timing of the setback is especially troubling considering Francis’ recent struggles with fitness.

Earlier in the current campaign, he missed three opening league matches for Toulouse, according to Transfermarkt.

As of the time of this report, the Black Stars technical staff had not released any update on the severity of the injury.

Fans react to Abu Francis' devastating injury

Supporters quickly took to social media to share their worry and offer encouragement.

Sports journalist Daniel Koranteng commented:

“This doesn’t look good for Abu Francis at all.”

Another sportscaster, Samuel Ekow Amoasi, added:

“Stay strong, Abu Francis.”

Respected voice in the sports industry, Godfred Akoto Boafo, reacted with,

“Damm!!! Francis Abu leg break.”

@thekingadjor described it as:

“Very bad injury for Francis Abu Looks extremely serious.”

Another fan, @Hothead45213593, compared the moment to Jamal Musiala’s recent setback, adding:

“Chaley slow, Musiala injury some oo.”

The official account of Ligue 1 took to X to wish the 24-year-old a speedy recovery:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Abu Francis."

With club responsibilities set to continue immediately after the international break, the midfielder now faces a tense wait as doctors work to determine the full damage.

For a player working hard to secure a regular role, the incident is a heartbreaking interruption to a journey filled with promise.

