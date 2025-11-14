The Black Stars of Ghana have lined up two key international friendly games ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghanaian team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but made amends by securing a 2026 World Cup spot

Otto Addo is without several key players, such as Tottenham's winger Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey of Villarreal

The Black Stars open their long road toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two important international friendlies in Asia, starting with a clash against Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

The match, set for Friday, November 14, at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi, marks Ghana’s first outing since sealing qualification for the global tournament to be staged across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo's Black Stars of Ghana start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with two international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Both teams view this encounter as a vital early test in their build-up plans. Japan enters the game in excellent shape, riding on an eight-match unbeaten streak, including a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Brazil.

Ghana, meanwhile, have shown steady progress under Otto Addo, winning six of their last eight games and booking their World Cup ticket thanks to a narrow victory over Comoros in October.

Ghana team news and squad dynamics

According to the Ghana Football Association, Otto Addo and his squad have been fine-tuning their preparations in Nagoya since Wednesday, though the camp has been hit by a wave of absences.

Several key players, captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus, and Elisha Owusu, miss out due to injuries. Defender Mohammed Salisu’s participation also remains uncertain following his delayed arrival in Japan.

Even with these setbacks, Addo believes he still has a determined unit capable of challenging their hosts. His lineup combines experience and youthful energy, with first-team regulars such as Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Alidu Seidu expected to anchor the team.

Antoine Semenyo leads the Black Stars in Friday's friendly game against Japan in Acihi-Osaka.

Supporting them are Kwasi Sibo and Caleb Yirenkyi, who have been tasked to drive the younger players and maintain the team’s competitive edge.

Fresh talents have also joined the fold. Prince Kwabena Adu, Prince Osei Owusu, Derrick Kohn, and Kelvin Nkrumah are among the newcomers looking to make an impression. Although still settling into the squad, their performances in training have brought renewed excitement and added depth to the group.

Japan v.s Ghana kick-off time and venue

Meanwhile, according to the Japan Football Association, the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup match between Japan and Ghana will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi on Friday, November 14. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM in the Asian nation and 10:00 AM in Ghana.

Beyond the result, the encounter offers a valuable platform for Addo to assess new combinations, test tactical ideas, and build confidence before the Black Stars travel to Seoul for their second friendly against South Korea.

These friendly games are crucial for the West African nation, given that the Black Stars would not participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having failed to qualify for the tournament.

