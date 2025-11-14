Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka showed true sportsmanship after Ghana’s Francis Abu suffered a frightening leg injury during Friday’s Kirin Cup encounter

The Black Stars midfielder picked up the heartbreaking setback while trying to block Tanaka’s effort on goal

Supporters across social media have since praised the Leeds United star for his compassionate response in the tense moments that followed

Ao Tanaka has drawn widespread admiration after his remarkable act of sportsmanship during Japan’s 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup meeting with Ghana.

The game was overshadowed by a frightening injury to Abu Francis, yet Tanaka’s response became the night’s most defining moment.

Japan's Ao Tanaka apologises to Otto Addo and Ghana's technical bench after his role in Abu Francis' injury. Photos by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images and Toru Hanai/X.

Abu Francis suffers horrific injury; Tanaka apologises

The dramatic incident unfolded just after the break. Tanaka had the ball near the edge of the Ghana area and was preparing to shoot when Abu attempted to win possession from behind.

In the split second that followed, the Japanese midfielder struck Abu’s leg with full force.

The contact was accidental, but the damage was immediately clear as Abu went down in severe pain.

Abu Francis writhes in pain after his severe injury against Japan in the Kirin Cup on November 14, 2025. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Play came to a standstill while the Ghana midfielder received treatment. His teammates gathered around him, some visibly shaken by the sight of the injury.

According to Leeds United News, Tanaka, looking distressed, urged the Ghana medical team to hurry with a stretcher.

He was substituted shortly after and left the field hurt and emotional.

Fans applaud Tanaka’s gesture

Even with emotions high, Tanaka walked straight to the Ghana bench after Abu was taken off to offer a personal apology to head coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars boss accepted the gesture calmly and acknowledged the midfielder’s sincerity at a time when his side was trailing 2-0.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where fans praised Tanaka for taking responsibility despite having no blame in the accident.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"For mutual respect, you can’t take that from the people of Japan."

@Edwin_King12 added:

"Japanese are the most wonderful people on earth."

@atankodavidson also saluted the wider Asian community:

"Asians are different people that clean stadiums after game."

@maimaidenden focused on Francis and his journey back to action:

"I'm worried about it because he's a good player on today’s match. I’m praying for his speedy recovery, and Let's play the game together again at the World Cup !!"

For the midfielder himself, the injury comes at a difficult time.

Abu had been working his way back to full rhythm after missing three matches for Toulouse at the start of the season and was eager to re-establish his place for club and country.

The match offered little joy for Ghana, who lost to the Samurai Blue. Their first defeat since May (losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Nigeria in the Unity Cup).

According to Sportstar, Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan scored to secure victory for the hosts, yet it was Tanaka’s gesture that became the true story of the evening.

