Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has confirmed a serious injury setback for midfielder Abu Francis on Friday, November 14

The Right to Dream Academy graduate sustained a heartbreaking injury during Ghana’s Kirin Cup clash against the Samurai Blue of Japan

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka, whose challenge indirectly led to Abu’s injury, promptly apologised for his role in the incident

Otto Addo has spoken publicly for the first time following Abu Francis’ frightening injury, offering a bleak assessment while hoping the young midfielder pulls through.

The incident struck at a painful moment for Abu, who had only just earned a return to the national team after long periods away due to persistent fitness issues.

Francis suffers painful injury in Ghana's defeat to Japan

The injury occurred moments after the restart during Ghana’s meeting with Japan on Friday night.

Ao Tanaka collected the ball near the edge of the Black Stars area and shaped up for a strike.

Abu stepped in from behind to challenge for possession. In that brief instant, Tanaka’s boot smashed into Abu’s leg with full force.

The impact was unintentional, but the reaction told its own story. Abu fell immediately to the ground, clutching his lower leg in agony as players from both sides signalled urgently for help.

Watch the sad moment Abu Francis' injury occurred:

Tanaka looked shaken by what had happened. He called on the Ghana medical team to bring a stretcher quickly and was later taken off, himself emotional as he left the pitch.

He walked straight to the Ghana bench after he was subbed off to apologise, a gesture that did not go unnoticed.

Addo delivers grim verdict about Francis

Speaking after Ghana’s 2-0 loss to the Samurai Blue, Addo admitted that the injury appeared serious and expressed deep concern for the midfielder.

"First of all, I'm a bit worried because we had a very serious injury. I know this can happen in football, but it was really, really serious, and I just pray for him that it's not that serious.

"Our prayers are with Francis, and we hope that he will get well soon," the coach said in his post match press briefing, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

He added, "Sometimes you go into a duel, sometimes too hard and you are so unlucky. But this is also part of football, and I really, really appreciate that the player came to say sorry.

"I don't take it for granted. Like I said, for us, this is part of football. And we hope that it's not too serious, but it doesn't look good, to be honest."

The setback could not have come at a more unfortunate time for Abu.

Before the match in Japan, his last appearance for the Black Stars was in May 2025, a gap caused by repeated physical challenges that kept him out of key World Cup qualifying games.

At club level, he also missed Toulouse’s opening three matches of the current season before slowly finding his rhythm again.

Ghana, meanwhile, must pick themselves up quickly. The team travels to Seoul to meet South Korea on November 18, hoping to bounce back and carry the spirit of their teammate with them.

