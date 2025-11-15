Black Stars midfielder Abu Francis has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a severe injury during Ghana’s Kirin Cup encounter with Japan

The devastating setback comes at a pivotal stage in his career, crushing his hopes of featuring at the global tournament

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, wishing him strength and a swift recovery

Ghana’s road to the 2026 World Cup has taken a devastating turn after Abu Francis sustained a severe leg injury during the national team’s clash with Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday, November 14.

The young midfielder went down early in the second half while trying to block a shot from Ao Tanaka.

Abu Francis is taken off the pitch in a stretcher after suffering a broken leg against Japan in the Kirin Cup on November 14, 2025. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Abu Francis suffers broken leg, ruled out of 2026 World Cup

In that split moment, Tanaka’s follow-through struck Abu’s planted leg, causing an immediate and heartbreaking injury.

Players reacted instantly, signalling for help as medics rushed onto the pitch. The scene at Toyota Stadium fell silent as Abu received urgent first aid before being carried off on a stretcher.

Watch the heartbreaking injury of Abu Francis:

Tanaka, visibly shaken and later substituted, walked straight to the Ghana bench to apologise and offer his support, earning admiration across social platforms for his rare display of sportsmanship.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s 2-0 defeat, head coach Otto Addo expressed deep concern.

He described the situation as "really, really serious" and prayed for a positive outcome.

The Ghana Football Association later announced that Abu was in a stable condition and confirmed that medical teams from both the national side and Toulouse had met to agree on a treatment plan.

"The Black Stars medical team, led by Dr. Prince Pambo, the Toulouse FC team doctor, and doctors at the Toyota Memorial Hospital, have held comprehensive meetings and agreed on the appropriate management plan for the player," the GFA stated.

However, hopes were dashed soon after. Toulouse disclosed that Abu will be out for several months and is certain to miss the 2026 World Cup.

"Suffering a terrible injury against Japan, our midfielder will be sidelined for several months and will unfortunately miss the 2026 World Cup in the United States... Very sad news indeed," the club wrote.

Abu Francis writhes in pain after suffering a broken leg in Ghana's clash with Japan in the Kirin Cup. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Fans react after Francis' World Cup heartbreak

The announcement triggered an emotional wave online as supporters shared messages of strength and sympathy.

Evangelist Isaac Acquah said:

"Herrr, this reminds me of jerry Akamenko Ooh, bra, sorry."

Kwaku Okrah Richard lamented:

"He may not come back to his usual form."

Nana Agyemang asked:

"So what is the importance of these two matches to the team."

Abdul Bashiru added:

"Sorry, my player. Speedy recovery."

Amos Osomi appealed:

"GFA pls never abandon him unattended to his club alone ooo please. Let him feel your presence all time till returning to active work."

For a player who had been working tirelessly to secure a lasting place for both club and country, the setback is a painful interruption at the worst possible moment.

