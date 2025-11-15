Abu Francis’ devastating injury in the Kirin Cup has not only shaken Ghanaian fans but has also drawn reactions from across the football world

French media outlets have weighed in on the incident, sharing detailed reports and heartfelt reflections on the Black Stars midfielder’s setback

The 24-year-old is not expected to feature again this season, ruling him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars midfielder Abu Francis endured a devastating setback during Ghana’s meeting with Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday, November 14.

What began as a hopeful return for the young player after six months away from the senior men's national team quickly shifted into a heartbreaking moment that stunned everyone inside the stadium.

Abu Francis in pain after collision with Japan's Ao Tanaka as Black Stars teammates sympathise with him. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

Abu Francis suffers injury in Kirin Cup

The incident unfolded midway through the second half.

Francis stepped forward to bravely block an effort from Japan’s Ao Tanaka, but the challenge ended in a gruesome injury that left teammates and opponents frozen.

Watch the sad moment Abu Francis suffered his broken leg:

Players signalled for medical assistance immediately, with Tanaka himself urgently calling for a stretcher.

The Japanese midfielder later walked to Ghana’s technical area to express remorse for his role in the accident, a gesture that reflected the heavy atmosphere following the incident.

The Ghana Football Association later announced that the Right to Dream Academy graduate had been taken to the Toyota Memorial Hospital, where doctors stabilised his condition.

Black Stars players call for medical assistance after Abu Francis' injury against Japan on November 14, 2025. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

An emergency virtual meeting involving the Black Stars medical team, Toulouse officials, and specialists in Japan was held to determine the next steps.

Toulouse has since confirmed that Francis will not return to action this season, which means he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Below is a post from Toulouse wishing Francis a speedy recovery:

The news crushed hopes of seeing the midfielder continue his promising rise, especially after overcoming earlier physical challenges to earn a place in Ghana’s squad again.

Supporters, teammates, and football lovers around the world have sent messages of strength as he begins another difficult journey toward recovery.

What the French media are saying about Abu Francis

French media outlets have also followed the development closely due to Francis’ growing influence in Ligue 1, where he has made eight appearances this season.

L'Equipe reported that surgery has already been scheduled for Francis, who suffered a double fracture of his tibia and fibula:

"The operation will take place today in Japan," a source told the paper. "It was too risky for him to return in those conditions."

Actu Foot described the injury as horrific and confirmed the extent of the damage:

"Rushed to the hospital, the Toulouse FC midfielder suffers from multiple fractures. He'll miss several months of competition and likely the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Maxi Foot added that his season has officially ended, noting his eight appearances in the French top flight before the injury.

Foot Mercato emphasised that Ghana lost more than a result that evening, stressing the impact of the fracture and its long-term consequences.

Across France, the sentiment remains the same. Francis’ absence is seen as a major blow to both club and country, especially after he had fought his way back into top-level form.

Jordan Ayew's heartfelt message to Francis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew sent a heartfelt message to Abu Francis after the midfielder’s frightening leg injury in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

Ayew, who is also sidelined with a knee issue, reached out after the match to offer his support.

Source: YEN.com.gh