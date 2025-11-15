Ghana has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the heartbreaking injury to midfielder Abu Francis

The 24-year-old sustained a broken leg during the Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Japan in the 2025 Kirin Cup

From Michael Essien to Jerry Akaminko, YEN.com.gh revisits some of the most devastating injuries that sidelined key players on the road to past World Cups

Abu Francis’ World Cup hopes have come crashing down after the gruesome injury he suffered during Ghana’s clash with Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup on November 14, 2025.

The young midfielder appeared to sustain a fracture while attempting to block a shot from Ao Tanaka early in the second half.

Abu Francis joins Essien, Akaminko and others hit by injuries before the World Cup. Photos VI Images, Catherine Ivill - AMA and Issouf Sanogo.

Toulouse later confirmed he will spend several months on the sidelines, ruling him out of next summer’s global showpiece.

Four Ghanaian stars who missed World Cups through injury

For many Ghanaian supporters, the news felt painfully familiar. The Black Stars have repeatedly endured major blows on the eve of tournaments, losing influential players at crucial moments.

From dependable shot stoppers to iconic midfielders, these absences reshaped campaigns and left lasting scars on Ghana’s football story.

4. Jojo Wollacott – 2022 World Cup

Though not always favoured by supporters, Wollacott earned his place as Ghana’s leading goalkeeper after a strong qualifying run where he helped keep Nigeria at bay.

With only days to the competition in Qatar, he suffered a freak finger injury that ended his dream, as cited by BBC Sport.

Since then, he has struggled to regain his former status, slipping further down the Black Stars' goalkeeping pecking order.

3. Baba Iddrisu – 2022 World Cup

Iddrisu was expected to anchor Ghana’s midfield after playing a vital part in securing qualification.

However, a persistent hamstring problem ruled him out before the final squad was confirmed, Ghanasoccernet reported.

His career took a hit after the setback, and he has struggled to regain consistent form for both club and country.

2. Michael Essien – 2010 World Cup

Many still wonder how far Ghana would have gone in South Africa had Essien been available.

The powerhouse midfielder missed the tournament after suffering a serious knee injury during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

His absence was a heavy loss, especially as he was at the peak of his abilities.

1. Jerry Akaminko – 2014 World Cup

Perhaps the most heartbreaking of all. Akaminko fractured his ankle during Ghana’s final pre-World Cup friendly against the Netherlands.

Watch the moment Akaminko was transported to the hospital:

The sight of the defender collapsing in tears remains one of the most painful images in the nation’s football history. His career never truly recovered after that night.

As Abu Francis begins a long road to recovery, his story now joins a difficult chapter that Ghana has visited far too often since 2010.

Abu Francis lies in pain as Black Stars teammates call for medical assistance after he sustained a broken leg. Photo by Toru Hanai.

The hope is that future tournaments will be kinder to the men who carry the nation’s dreams.

Tanaka apologises after Francis' injury

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka displayed genuine sportsmanship after unintentionally playing a part in Abu Francis’ injury during Friday’s Kirin Cup match.

After being substituted, Tanaka went directly to the Ghana bench, once Abu was taken off, to personally apologise to head coach Otto Addo.

