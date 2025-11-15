Jordan Ayew has reached out to Francis Abu with a heartfelt message after the midfielder suffered a devastating injury on Friday, November 14

Abu was rushed to the Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi following the serious setback he picked up during Ghana’s Kirin Cup clash against Japan

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has criticised FIFA, blaming the organisation for injuries like Abu’s that occur during international breaks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew has sent a heartfelt message to Abu Francis after the midfielder’s frightening leg injury during the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Japan, cutting short what was meant to be a hopeful return for the young player.

Jordan Ayew sends a thoughtful message to injured Black Stars teammate Abu Francis. Photos by Etsuo Hara and Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew's message to Abu Francis

Francis, who had not featured for the senior team since May 2025, returned to the lineup with renewed determination.

Yet only minutes into the second half, he suffered a severe blow that left everyone heartbroken.

Watch the video (viewer discretion advised):

Medical officials rushed in as teammates gathered around him, some unable to hide their distress as he was taken off the pitch.

Ayew, sidelined himself due to knee concerns, connected with his colleague shortly after the match to share words of comfort.

"On behalf of all the players, we wish you a speedy recovery and pray that God will heal you to return to the field to do what you love to do most,” Jordan Ayew said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

His message captured the mood in the camp, where spirits dropped instantly after the injury.

Even Japan’s Ao Tanaka, who unintentionally collided with Francis during the play, approached Ghana’s bench after his substitution to express regret. His gesture reflected the gravity of the moment.

Abu Francis in a tussle to win possession with Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka during Ghana's clash with Japan in the 20256 Kirin Cup. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Updates on Abu Francis' injury

Francis was transported to the Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi for immediate evaluation.

Specialists from the Black Stars medical unit, Toulouse FC and the hospital have joined efforts to outline a long-term treatment plan.

Early assessments indicate a lengthy recovery period, ruling him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toulouse later confirmed that the midfielder faces several months away from competitive action.

Here's a post on X by Toulouse:

It is a difficult blow for a player who already battled fitness issues earlier in the year.

According to Transfermarkt, his previous appearance for Ghana before the Japan fixture came in May 2025, when recurring physical problems kept him out of key qualifiers.

At club level, he also missed the opening matches of the current season before gradually regaining momentum.

Warm messages continue to pour in as the football community rallies behind him.

Meanwhile, the national team must regroup quickly. Ghana faces South Korea on November 18 in Seoul, aiming to respond with resilience and carry the strength of their injured teammate into their next outing.

4 Ghanaians who missed World Cups through injury

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh revisited four of the most devastating injuries that sidelined key players on the road to previous World Cups in light of Abu Francis’ setback.

From reliable goalkeepers to iconic midfielders, these absences reshaped entire campaigns and left lasting marks on Ghana’s football journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh