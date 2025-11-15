Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

3 Areas the Black Stars Must Improve Before Facing South Korea in the Kirin Cup
Football

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • An early strike set the tone for Japan, leaving the Black Stars of Ghana chasing the game from the start
  • Ghana’s defensive structure can be tested by South Korea in ways that expose gaps and weaknesses
  • Otto Addo's men must improve across all areas if they are to bounce back to winning ways following their loss to Japan

The Black Stars will return to action on November 18 as they face South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in their second game of the 2025 Kirin Cup.

After a disappointing 2–0 loss to Japan in their opener, the Ghanaian team must quickly regroup and address the glaring issues that held them back.

The Black Stars need to up their second Kirin Cup game against South Korea on November 18, 2025.
South Korea will present another high-tempo, technically disciplined challenge, meaning Ghana cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes.

Here are three key areas Otto Addo's Black Stars must improve ahead of their next test.

5 big talking points from Black Stars of Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Japan

1. Black Stars must be more organised vs. South Korea

According to the Ghana Football Association, Japan exposed Ghana’s structural weaknesses, particularly in the way the team transitioned between defence, midfield, and attack.

The backline often lacked compactness, leaving wide gaps for Japan to exploit with quick passing combinations. The midfield also struggled to protect the defence effectively, allowing the opponents to move into dangerous areas with little resistance.

Against South Korea, another fast, coordinated side, Ghana must show better positional discipline. The defensive line needs to move as a unit, maintaining shape even under pressure.

The midfield must provide stronger cover by closing down spaces early, while the attack must press with more purpose to prevent the opposition from building easily from the back.

2. Improved goalkeeping is key for Ghana

Joseph Anang had a mixed outing against Japan, but the second goal he conceded highlighted the need for sharper concentration, as noted by Flashscore.

Abu Francis: Ghana midfielder ruled out of 2026 World Cup after breaking his leg

Being beaten at the near post is always a frustrating moment for any goalkeeper, and that lapse proved costly. If Anang gets another opportunity, he must demonstrate better positioning, quicker reactions and stronger command of his area.

That being said, it is also likely that Benjamin Asare could return to the starting lineup against South Korea. Regardless of who starts, Ghana needs a goalkeeper who is assured, vocal, and alert throughout the match.

With South Korea known for long-range attempts and rapid combinations around the box, the man between the posts must remain fully switched on.

3. Black Stars must create clearer scoring opportunities

One of Ghana’s biggest concerns against Japan was the lack of meaningful chances created. The Black Stars rarely threatened, and the forwards often found themselves isolated or chasing long balls with little support.

To compete against South Korea, Ghana must develop more fluid attacking phases, connect better in the final third, and supply their forwards with quality service.

Improved link-up play, quicker ball circulation and more creativity from midfield will be crucial. The team must be intentional in their build-up, rather than relying on individual bursts. If the Black Stars can create clearer openings, they stand a far better chance of turning their fortunes around in Seoul.

Second Nation on Trump’s Travel Ban List Edges Closer to World Cup Qualification

Antoine Semenyo endures a difficult game against Japan and hopes to shine vs. South Korea during Ghana's second Kirin Cup match. Image credit: GhanaBlackStars
Talking points from the Japan 2 Ghana 0 match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on five major talking points from Ghana’s 2–0 defeat to Japan, highlighting the key issues that shaped the Black Stars’ opening game in the Kirin Cup.

The Black Stars, who were without several of their key players such as Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew, suffered against the pacy Asian giants.

