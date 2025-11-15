Michael Essien’s journey from selling goods at an Accra market to starring at Stamford Bridge was fueled by his mother’s unwavering sacrifices

From the bustling market stalls of Accra to the bright lights of Stamford Bridge, Michael Essien’s remarkable journey was shaped by family, particularly his mother, Aba Gyandoh, whose unwavering faith and sacrifices molded the football icon he would become.

Born on December 3, 1982, Essien grew up in humble surroundings. After separating from his father, James Essien, who had other families, Aba worked relentlessly, baking and selling bread at the local market, to provide for her children.

Michael Essien's early childhood and family story metls Ghanaian fans' hearts. Image credit: Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

How Essien's mother shaped his career

According to City Celeb, despite financial hardship, Essien's mother made sure her children had stability and nurtured their ambitions.

Early on, it was Aba’s wisdom and encouragement that pushed Essien in the right direction. As a schoolboy, Essien was selected for Ghana’s under-17 national team but hesitated to leave school.

His mother sat him down and challenged him: “Do you really want to go?” When he said no, she persisted, saying, “My son, you should go.” That decision would set him on a path toward global football stardom.

Besides being his first champion, Aba also kept Essien grounded. Growing up in Awutu Breku, a small town in Ghana’s Central Region, Essien often played barefoot on dusty fields, but his mother always ensured he came home with a football. Her presence was a constant source of strength.

When Michael Essien lost his brother

Meanwhile, tragedy also shaped his journey. Essien’s older brother died while searching for water, a loss that left a profound mark on him, according to the Ghana Football Association.

In his memory, the Chelsea legend launched the Michael Essien Foundation, dedicated to improving conditions in his hometown. The foundation builds vital infrastructure like boreholes for clean water, public toilets, and community libraries.

For the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder, the foundation carries a deeply personal meaning. Essien has explained in past interviews that one of his main motivations was giving back to the community that nurtured him, while honoring both his mother’s sacrifices and the memory of his late brother.

Now a coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Essien could have simply enjoyed the fruits of his global success. Instead, he chose to transform it into a lasting legacy, channeling the love and guidance he received from his mother to inspire hope in the community that helped shape him.

Michael Essien during the pre-season friendly match between FC Twente and FC Nordsjaelland at Sportpark Heeckeren on July 3, 2022 in Goor, Netherland. Image credit: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Why Essien is Ghana's finest midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored why Michael Essien is largely considered Ghana's greatest ever midfielder ahead of the likes of Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari.

The Premier League legend achieved peerless success at Chelsea before taking his talent to Real Madrid and AC Milan.

