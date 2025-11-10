Once hailed as one of Ghana’s most promising defenders, Eric Agyemang’s story has taken a heartbreaking twist

The former Berekum Chelsea stalwart, admired for his strength and calm presence in defence, is now reportedly battling alcoholism

News of his condition has left many Ghanaians stunned, with fans flooding social media to express sorrow and concern for the ex-footballer, fondly known as Agyengo

Eric Agyemang was once celebrated as one of Ghana’s most promising defenders, a player admired for his composure, energy, and football intelligence.

Known to his compatriots as “Michel Salgado” for his resemblance to the Spanish full-back in both style and grit, Agyemang played a vital role in Berekum Chelsea’s golden era.

Today, however, his story has taken a heartbreaking turn.

Eric Agyemang is battling chronic alcoholism after calling time on his football career. Photo credit: @BerekumChelseaF/X and @SannieDaara/X.

Source: Twitter

From Premier League champion to alcoholism

At the height of his career, Agyemang stood tall among Ghana’s football elite, at least on the domestic scene.

He helped Berekum Chelsea lift the Ghana Premier League trophy in the 2010/11 season, per Ghanafa.org. He was part of the historic squad that reached the CAF Champions League group stage after a famous victory over Raja Casablanca.

Off the pitch, he was modestly comfortable, owning an apartment and a saloon car, and looked set for a stable post-football life.

But his fortunes began to fade after club financier Emmanuel Kyeremeh left Berekum Chelsea.

Without the strong financial backing the club once enjoyed, Agyemang’s career lost momentum.

Moves to other teams failed to reignite his form, as financial demands and dwindling opportunities compounded his struggles.

Eric Agyemang shares his heartbreaking story with a sports journalist. Photo credit: @SannieDaara/X.

Source: Twitter

Eventually, his promising career gave way to hardship and dependency on alcohol, as noted by Berekum City.

Neighbours in Tse Addo, where the former player now resides, describe him as a shadow of his former self, often seen doing odd jobs and battling addiction.

Reports indicate that his health and lifestyle have deteriorated sharply, with those close to him calling for urgent intervention.

Watch the sad tale of Agyemang:

Fans react to Agyemang’s struggles

Footage circulating online shows a stark contrast between the confident defender who once marshalled Chelsea’s backline and the man fighting for survival today.

The emotional reactions from fans on social media reflect both empathy and frustration over the state of former players.

@DouglaslionT wrote:

"Herrrh! I knew Eric back in the days at Berekum. Proper baller oo Eeiih! Life."

@___holyboy added:

"Heartbreaking indeed."

@richboat96 simply said:

"Too bad."

@ananse__kwaku reflected:

"Sometimes everything is destiny."

@TonyCole100 lamented the wider problem:

"The payment no good for Ghana league so as soon as you stop playing, life becomes hard for you, chale. Me paa de3 ago rather learn some hand jobs than playing in Ghana league, Apuu."

Agyemang’s decline mirrors that of former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars B winger Francis Coffie, another example of how quickly life can unravel after football.

His story is not just one of personal tragedy but also a sobering reminder of the need for better financial education, welfare systems, and post-retirement support for Ghanaian footballers.

How injuries marred the career of John Quansah

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh shared the story of John Quansah, a talented young footballer whose promising career took an unexpected turn.

Just weeks before his planned return to the Netherlands after a holiday in Ghana, Quansah suffered a devastating injury that ended his dreams of reaching the heights once predicted for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh