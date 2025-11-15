Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis blasts FIFA and UEFA over players getting injured on international duty

Serie A star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa ruled out for months after hamstring injury while with Cameroon

Ghana’s Abu Francis suffered a devastating fractured leg during the Kirin Cup friendly against Japan

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has voiced his frustration with FIFA and UEFA, criticizing the growing number of players sustaining injuries while on international duty.

De Laurentiis highlighted how these injuries disrupt domestic campaigns and called for clubs to receive compensation, as well as the introduction of additional transfer windows to mitigate the impact.

Speaking to Motore Italia, as noted by GOAL, the outspoken football administrator said:

“Players are paid by their clubs, yet we have no say in whether they go on international duty. When they return injured, it affects the league and the team’s performance. We need fewer matches, fewer interruptions, and proper compensation when players get hurt representing their countries.”

The debate over releasing players for national team commitments has intensified, with many clubs arguing that the congested international calendar takes a heavy toll on their squads. Napoli has been particularly affected, with recent injuries highlighting the problem.

Injury setbacks hit Zambo Anguissa and Ghana’s Abu Francis

Napoli’s Serie A campaign suffered another blow as midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa picked up a hamstring injury while training with Cameroon ahead of World Cup qualifiers, as featured by ANSA. The midfielder, who has been in excellent form, scoring four goals in ten appearances this season, is now set to be sidelined for several months.

Earlier in the season, Amir Rrahmani also missed crucial games following a similar hamstring issue while on international duty.

The impact of these injuries is felt not only in Italy but across the international scene. Ghana’s Abu Francis, who plays for Toulouse, suffered a fractured leg during the Kirin Cup friendly against Japan on Friday, November 14. The injury has put his immediate season in jeopardy, adding to the growing list of players sidelined while representing their countries.

Such incidents mirror tensions elsewhere in Europe. Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal recently withdrew from the Spain squad due to fitness concerns, prompting a sharp response from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain saw Ousmane Dembele sidelined after playing for France, with coach Didier Deschamps opting to exclude him from subsequent national team selections.

These clashes underline the ongoing friction between club priorities and national team obligations, leaving clubs increasingly wary of losing key players to international tournaments.

For De Laurentiis, these examples reinforce his argument that the current system is unsustainable. Clubs are forced to navigate long seasons without control over the availability of their players, while injuries sustained on international duty can derail entire campaigns.

His call for reform, including compensation and extra transfer windows, aims to protect clubs from further disruption while keeping players’ welfare in mind.

