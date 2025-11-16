Royston Drenthe’s manager says he is confident the former Real Madrid winger will make “a successful recovery” after suffering a stroke

Drenthe, who also had a spell at Everton, was taken to hospital last month following the sudden health scare

The incident occurred less than two years after he officially ended his eventful 17-year playing career

Former Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe is currently undergoing an “intensive rehabilitation process” after suffering a stroke in October.

The 38-year-old was admitted to hospital last month and has since entered what those close to him describe as a vital stage in his recovery.

Royston Drenthe in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in a La Liga fixture on March 8, 2008. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

His team says the ex-Netherlands international is committing every ounce of energy to rebuilding strength, mobility and stability following the health scare, with progress described as steady but gradual.

Drenthe undergoes intense treatment

Doctors and representatives have reminded him that patience will be essential as he works toward full recovery.

Tjarda Zeggelink of FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents Drenthe, says the former Dutch international’s determination has become the driving force behind his rehabilitation.

“He’s pushing himself incredibly hard and shows improvement every single day,” Zeggelink said via GOAL.

“Everything he once brought to the pitch, he has now brought into his recovery. He’s all action, no excuses, just a true fighter. Royston continues to amaze us, and we remain very optimistic about where this is heading.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Zeggelink expanded on the progress being made, emphasising Drenthe’s professionalism and resilience.

“Royston is now in a crucial phase of his rehab. He’s working with exceptional dedication and the same hunger we’ve always known him for. It’s too early to predict exactly how long the recovery will take, but we are very encouraged by his attitude. His positivity and disciplined approach are playing a huge role in how well this process is going. We’ll keep monitoring his improvement closely and fully expect a successful outcome.”

Royston on Champions League punditry duty during Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich on January 22, 2025. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Drenthe’s story is one that once promised global superstardom. He broke through at Feyenoord in 2005 and was tipped as one of Europe’s most electrifying young footballers.

In 2007, the then-teenager earned a big-money transfer to Real Madrid, a move that came with enormous expectations.

But despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled to secure a long-term place at the Bernabéu. Over a five-year spell, he made 65 appearances while taking in loan stints at Hercules and Everton.

After leaving Spain, Drenthe’s career became nomadic. He turned out for Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, and clubs in Russia and the Netherlands.

He initially hung up his boots in 2016, only to return two years later with Sparta Rotterdam. His final seasons included spells with Kozakken Boys and Racing Murcia before officially retiring again in November 2023.

Drenthe has been candid about the off-field struggles that disrupted what many believed would be a glittering career. He previously admitted that a lively social life and drinking habits undermined his development during his Madrid years.

“Barcelona wanted me, and Chelsea too, but they preferred that I stay at Feyenoord a little longer,” he said.

“I chose Madrid immediately. Playing alongside Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane felt unreal. But I was young, I loved life, and I didn’t realise how much partying would hurt me later. When I scored on my debut, I felt invincible.”

He recalled that in Madrid, “if you won, you went out to celebrate—and if you lost, you still went out.” Those habits, he now acknowledges, contributed to the decline that followed.

Today, Drenthe is fighting a far different battle, one fought not on the field, but against the effects of a life-altering medical emergency.

Yet those around him believe the unwavering spirit that once defined his footballing talent is now powering him toward a remarkable recovery.

