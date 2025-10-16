Highly rated Dutch-born goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro has opened up about the possibility of representing the Black Stars

The talented shot-stopper is widely regarded as a potential upgrade to Ghana’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare

He remains under the umbrella of the Dutch FA, having featured for their youth teams, but he is still eligible to play for Ghana

Dutch-born goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro once addressed the swirling discussion about which country he would eventually represent: Ghana or the Netherlands.

The talented 21-year-old, who has been a standout performer for AZ Alkmaar since breaking into the first team in 2023, continues to attract attention from both nations due to his steady rise and Ghanaian roots.

Owusu-Oduro opens up about playing for Black Stars

Born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, Owusu-Oduro has played for the Netherlands across various youth levels and currently features for the Dutch Under-21 team.

However, he remains eligible to represent Ghana since he has not yet made a senior appearance for the Dutch national side.

After an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League earlier this year, UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman asked him about the possibility of playing for his father’s country. His response reflected calm focus rather than immediate commitment.

"Not now," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet. "What I told everybody is I have to focus and play for the Young Oranges for now, so we have to do Euros and my focus is here now. I say in the future so it is not my priority now."

Despite his current allegiance to the Dutch youth system, Owusu-Oduro made no secret of his admiration for some Ghanaian football icons.

"I always like the Ayew brothers and Asamoah Gyan and some other players. I watched them with my dad," he revealed.

Watch the interview:

The resurfaced video of his comments has sparked wide debate among fans, especially following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Many supporters believe the young goalkeeper could be the answer to the Black Stars’ goalkeeping concerns.

@KTB37033674 wrote:

"Let’s bring every eligible Ghanaian who wants to play for us into our team. Invite them and commit them. Especially if they are young."

@Blaugrana_Nurse added:

"Plenty fish no dey spoil soup mmom."

@thepowderguy1 teased:

"He’s coming home, make Asare warm bench for us."

@antasante10 concluded:

"I have watched this guy. He is very good, and he is 10× better than Asare and has a potential 100× that of Asare's own."

The Black Stars’ goalkeeping situation has become a major talking point despite qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Benjamin Asare remains the trusted first-choice, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang providing backup.

Otto Addo explains why Asare is Ghana's No.1:

Yet, many believe the position needs strengthening ahead of the tournament, fuelling calls for Owusu-Oduro’s inclusion.

This season, the AZ Alkmaar shot-stopper has featured seven times in the Eredivisie, recording one clean sheet and a 65.6% save rate, per Flashscore.

Although he continues to represent the Netherlands at youth level, his Ghanaian heritage keeps the door open – a possibility that excites many who see him as a potential long-term solution for the Black Stars.

