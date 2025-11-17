Victor Osimhen’s dream of gracing the FIFA World Cup has been pushed back by another four years after Nigeria’s painful exit in the qualifying playoffs

The Super Eagles striker is not the only African superstar to miss out on football’s grandest stage

From Ghana's Abedi Pele to Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt, YEN.com.gh explores six African greats who, despite their brilliance, never featured at the Mundial

For all its drama and wonder, the FIFA World Cup has also delivered painful memories for African football.

Some of the continent’s finest players have dazzled fans across Europe and beyond, yet never stepped onto the biggest stage of all. Victor Osimhen has now joined that difficult group.

Osimhen joins African legends never to play at World Cup

The Galatasaray forward, hailed as one of the finest finishers in the sport today, powered Nigeria through a turbulent qualification journey.

His hat-trick against Benin revived hopes after a poor start, and his double in the African playoff semifinal pushed the Super Eagles to within touching distance of redemption.

However, the dream faded quickly on Sunday, November 14, 2025. Osimhen picked up an injury moments into the second half of the playoff final, as noted by The Standard.

Without him, the Super Eagles lost momentum, surrendered their advantage and eventually fell on penalties, according to Flashscore.

The result ended their bid for the 2026 tournament and confirmed that Osimhen would once again miss football’s global festival after sitting out the 2022 edition.

African legends who missed out on the World Cup

His story echoes a familiar pattern. Timing, misfortune and circumstance have denied several African legends the chance to grace the World Cup.

Here are five others whose brilliance never reached the grandest stage:

5. Seydou Keita (Mali)

Keita enjoyed a glittering club career, including two UEFA Champions League triumphs with Barcelona.

He also impressed on the youth stage, reaching the quarter-finals at the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Championship and the semi-finals at the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship, where he claimed the adidas Golden Ball.

Yet despite four strong campaigns with Mali, including Ghana ending one in 2010, he never qualified for the World Cup.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Born in Laval but devoted to Gabon, Aubameyang became his nation’s standout star. His closest chance came this year before a Victor Osimhen-inspired Nigeria side ended Gabon’s playoff hopes. At 36, it is fair to say his World Cup window has closed.

3. Mohamed Aboutrika (Egypt)

A key figure in Egypt’s dominant 2000s generation, Aboutrika helped the Pharaohs secure three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Despite their continental supremacy, Egypt repeatedly failed to reach the World Cup during his prime.

2. Abedi Pele (Ghana)

Celebrated as one of Africa’s most gifted playmakers, Abedi Pele conquered Europe in the early nineties and lifted the 1993 Champions League with Marseille.

His peak, however, aligned with Ghana’s turbulent qualification years. By the time the Black Stars finally reached the 2006 World Cup, he had retired.

1. George Weah (Liberia)

Africa’s only Ballon d’Or winner dazzled the world with extraordinary talent and winning laurels at some of Europe's top clubs.

At the national team level, his Liberian side, though, never managed to qualify during his career, leaving the game’s grand stage just out of reach.

