Why Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu Left Black Stars Camp Before South Korea Friendly
- Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu have departed the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international friendly against South Korea
- The team endured a difficult outing in the Kirin Cup, falling 2-0 to Japan and witnessing a devastating injury to midfielder Abu Francis
- The four-time African champions are set to return to action on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, when they face the Taegeuk Warriors in Seoul
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Black Stars’ build-up to their friendly with South Korea has taken an unexpected twist, with Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu leaving camp earlier than planned.
Their exits sparked concern among supporters, prompting the Ghana Football Association to issue an explanation.
Why Semenyo, Salisu left Black Stars camp
The GFA announced through its official website that both players had reported physical issues that ruled them out of the final match of the international window.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Semenyo, who wore the armband in the 2-0 loss to Japan, sustained an anterior talofibular ligament problem in his left ankle.
The knock worsened during the meeting with the Samurai Blue, forcing his withdrawal after 55 minutes.
After further assessment, the forward could not shake off the discomfort and has returned to AFC Bournemouth to continue treatment.
Salisu, who did not feature in the defeat, is also headed back to AS Monaco. The GFA confirmed that the defender is dealing with a bilateral medial collateral ligament sprain diagnosed by both Monaco’s medical department and Ghana’s health team.
With domestic action about to resume across Europe, the technical staff agreed it was best to allow the pair to focus on recovery with their clubs.
GFA provides fresh updates on Abu Francis
Their departure followed another worrying moment for the squad. Midfielder Abu Francis suffered a fracture of two bones during the match against Japan on Friday, November 14.
The incident left players from both sides visibly distressed. The 24-year-old has since undergone successful surgery in Japan, and the initial stage of his rehabilitation has begun.
Below are photos of Francis after his surgery:
Reports suggest a senior member of the technical setup will accompany him to France once he is cleared to leave the Toyota Memorial Hospital, per Ghanasoccernet.
These setbacks come at a crucial period for Otto Addo, who continues to adopt a cautious approach to player management.
With a long season ahead and the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, protecting the health of key squad members remains a priority.
Ghana to play South Korea with depleted squad
Despite the unexpected withdrawals, preparations for the meeting with the Taegeuk Warriors continue.
Fringe players are expected to take advantage of the added space to impress the technical team.
The group held its first training session in Seoul on Sunday, November 16, leaving Addo with 19 players available.
The final training run will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Monday before the match on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
Four Ghanaians who missed World Cups through injury
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four major injuries that kept key Ghanaian players out of past World Cups following Abu Francis’ setback.
These absences, from trusted goalkeepers to star midfielders, changed Ghana’s campaigns and left a lasting impact.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.