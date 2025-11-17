Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu have departed the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international friendly against South Korea

The team endured a difficult outing in the Kirin Cup, falling 2-0 to Japan and witnessing a devastating injury to midfielder Abu Francis

The four-time African champions are set to return to action on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, when they face the Taegeuk Warriors in Seoul

The Black Stars’ build-up to their friendly with South Korea has taken an unexpected twist, with Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu leaving camp earlier than planned.

Their exits sparked concern among supporters, prompting the Ghana Football Association to issue an explanation.

Why Semenyo, Salisu left Black Stars camp

The GFA announced through its official website that both players had reported physical issues that ruled them out of the final match of the international window.

Semenyo, who wore the armband in the 2-0 loss to Japan, sustained an anterior talofibular ligament problem in his left ankle.

The knock worsened during the meeting with the Samurai Blue, forcing his withdrawal after 55 minutes.

After further assessment, the forward could not shake off the discomfort and has returned to AFC Bournemouth to continue treatment.

Salisu, who did not feature in the defeat, is also headed back to AS Monaco. The GFA confirmed that the defender is dealing with a bilateral medial collateral ligament sprain diagnosed by both Monaco’s medical department and Ghana’s health team.

With domestic action about to resume across Europe, the technical staff agreed it was best to allow the pair to focus on recovery with their clubs.

GFA provides fresh updates on Abu Francis

Their departure followed another worrying moment for the squad. Midfielder Abu Francis suffered a fracture of two bones during the match against Japan on Friday, November 14.

The incident left players from both sides visibly distressed. The 24-year-old has since undergone successful surgery in Japan, and the initial stage of his rehabilitation has begun.

Below are photos of Francis after his surgery:

Reports suggest a senior member of the technical setup will accompany him to France once he is cleared to leave the Toyota Memorial Hospital, per Ghanasoccernet.

These setbacks come at a crucial period for Otto Addo, who continues to adopt a cautious approach to player management.

With a long season ahead and the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, protecting the health of key squad members remains a priority.

Ghana to play South Korea with depleted squad

Despite the unexpected withdrawals, preparations for the meeting with the Taegeuk Warriors continue.

Fringe players are expected to take advantage of the added space to impress the technical team.

The group held its first training session in Seoul on Sunday, November 16, leaving Addo with 19 players available.

The final training run will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Monday before the match on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

