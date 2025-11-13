Nigeria and Gabon face a high-stakes CAF World Cup 2026 play-off, with the winner advancing to meet either Cameroon or DR Congo

Both teams are fielding strong squads, featuring stars like Victor Osimhen for Nigeria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Gabon

All matches are played on neutral ground in Morocco, adding tension as neither side has a home advantage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigeria and Gabon are set to face off in a crucial CAF FIFA World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Morocco’s Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Both sides missed out on automatic qualification from their groups, meaning only victory in this do-or-die encounter will keep their 2026 World Cup dreams alive.

Kick-off time, preview, and predicted lineups of Nigeria vs Gabon crucial World Cup play-off on November 13, 2025, in Morocco. Image credit: Visionhaus, Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the winner will go on to meet either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo, with all matches taking place on neutral ground, giving neither team a home advantage.

Nigeria vs. Gabon: Team news, predicted lineups

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has opted for a balanced squad blending youth and experience. Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is expected to spearhead the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman from the flank.

Midfield and defensive leadership will be provided by Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and William Troost-Ekong, ensuring the team has both quality and resilience.

Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams have been called up to provide depth, while Ola Aina is sidelined due to injury, and Semi Ajayi is suspended.

Predicted Nigeria XI vs. Gabon: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Fredrick, Bassey, Sanusi; Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen targets a convincing victory with Nigeria against Gabon in a critical World Cup play-off on November 13, 2025, in Morocco. Image credit: Amir Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gabon, led by coach Thierry Mouyouma, boasts some of Africa’s most dangerous attackers. Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the front line, aiming to add to his 39-goal tally in 83 appearances for his country.

Denis Bouanga, Gabon’s top scorer in the qualifiers, also poses a serious threat. Many of Gabon’s key players are based in Europe, particularly Italy, Turkey, and France, which adds an exciting international edge to the encounter.

Predicted Gabon XI against Nigeria: Mbaba; Ecuele, Ekomie, Averlant, Oyono; N’Dong, Kanga, N. Lemina, M. Lemina; Bouanga, Aubameyang.

Nigeria vs. Gabon: How to watch

According to GOAL, kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 GMT or 17:00 WAT / 18:00 SAT, and fans can follow the action live via DStv.com, the DStv Now app, FIFA+, the CAF website, L’Équipe live foot, Gabon Première, SuperSport, StarTimes, Sporty, and beIN SPORTS.

Fans’ predictions for Nigeria vs. Gabon

With a few hours away from kick-off, supporters are already buzzing online, with opinions split on who will advance.

Many Nigerian fans are backing the Super Eagles to edge past Gabon thanks to Osimhen’s form and Chelle’s tactical mix. Others highlight Aubameyang and Bouanga’s firepower as key factors that could swing the game in Gabon’s favour.

Check some of the reactions and predictions below:

@Odogwusiki: ''Nigeria 3:1 Gabon. Victor to score.''

@MakindeBola: ''Nigeria 2 Gabon 0.''

@Shamsine: ''2-1 Nigeria to win.''

@Manuell: ''Gabon will stun the world today. 1-0.''

9 qualified African nations for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the nine African nations that have secured spots for the 2026 World Cup after the second round of the CAF qualifiers.

The list includes Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Cape Verde. These countries join the continent’s quest to shine on the global stage next year.

Source: YEN.com.gh