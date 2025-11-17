A nation remains in contention for the 2026 World Cup despite suffering 10 defeats during qualifying

The team has secured a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs, keeping their unlikely dream alive

FIFA’s expanded 48-team format has created one of the strangest qualification paths in World Cup history

A remarkable World Cup twist has unfolded, with one nation still in contention for a 2026 berth despite losing 10 qualifying matches.

As the expanded 48-team tournament approaches, competition for spots has grown fiercer than ever.

While many countries have already sealed their places, a few remain alive against all odds through the inter-confederation play-offs.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico in summer 2026.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico were guaranteed qualification as co-hosts, while countries across the world fought for the remaining places.

UEFA will send the largest contingent with 16 European teams, followed by CAF with nine African representatives.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will have eight slots, while both CONMEBOL and CONCACAF will send six nations each.

For the first time in history, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) was awarded a guaranteed place, which New Zealand secured earlier in the campaign.

The final two spots for the expanded World Cup will be determined through the inter-confederation play-offs, scheduled for March 2026.

The draw for the six-team play-off tournament will take place on November 20 at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

Country in the race to qualify despite 10 defeats

Three teams have already secured their place in this play-off route, including Bolivia, whose path has surprised many due to their poor qualification record.

Despite winning only six matches and losing 10 in the South American qualifiers, Bolivia finished just high enough to claim the play-off position awarded to the seventh-placed team in the CONMEBOL standings.

South America’s automatic qualifiers were Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay.

Bolivia could qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite losing 10 matches.

Bolivia will now join DR Congo, who dramatically eliminated Nigeria on penalties, and OFC representative New Caledonia in the March play-offs. The remaining three spots will go to one team from Asia and two from CONCACAF.

The play-off format will see six teams divided into two brackets of three. Seeding will be determined by the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

In each bracket, the seeded team will advance directly to a final “winner-takes-all” match, where they will face the winner of an earlier match between the two unseeded teams.

The winners of the two brackets will claim the last available World Cup berths.

Although FIFA has not officially confirmed the venue, reports strongly suggest that Mexico will host the play-offs.

Monterrey and Guadalajara are expected to stage two matches each, giving both cities valuable preparation time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico will become the first nation to host the tournament three times, following its 1970 and 1986 editions, even though only three Mexican cities will host matches during the upcoming World Cup.

Full list of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

