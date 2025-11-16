The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, with more nations securing their places as qualifiers near their final stretch

Portugal has become the latest nation to secure their spot after thumping Armenia to qualify in style without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at every country that has officially booked a ticket to next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered a decisive phase, with nations across the globe fighting for a place at the expanded 48-team tournament in North America.

Portugal became the latest side to confirm their ticket, delivering a dominant performance that underscored their growing confidence ahead of next year's event.

Portugal are the latest side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after thumping Armenia 9-1 on November 16, 2025. Photos by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey, David Fitzgerald and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo-less Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup

Despite missing Cristiano Ronaldo due to suspension, the Seleção showed no signs of slowing down.

According to Sportstar, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves each struck three times as Portugal swept aside Armenia in a 9–1 victory on Sunday, November 16.

The result secured their place among Europe’s early qualifiers and added fresh momentum to an already energetic campaign.

The qualification rush has produced confirmed contenders across every confederation.

Europe has four representatives so far, with 12 more to be decided in the coming months.

In Concacaf, three places remain open as seven teams continue their push, while hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States are assured of participation.

48 teams will compete for the 2026 World Cup trophy in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Africa’s scramble delivered nine qualifiers, with Ghana among the nations celebrating after edging Comoros 1-0 to seal their passage.

The continent’s showing reflects a mix of familiar giants and rising challengers eager to make an impression on the world stage.

Asia’s eight qualifiers include traditional forces such as Japan, Iran and South Korea, as well as ambitious sides looking to create new chapters at the Mundial.

Oceania’s long-standing powerhouse, New Zealand, secured its place once more, continuing its regional dominance.

In South America, defending champions Argentina headline a strong group that also features Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Full list of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

In all, 31 nations have confirmed their spots at the tournament. They are as follows:

Host nations (3)

Canada

Mexico

United States of America

Asia (8)

Australia

Iran

Japan

Jordan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Uzbekistan

Africa (9)

Algeria

Cape Verde

Egypt

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Europe (4)

England

France

Croatia

Portugal

Oceania (1)

New Zealand

South America (6)

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

17 teams chase World Cup slot

With 17 slots still open, drama is guaranteed. Chile have already fallen short, while Italy face an improbable path to qualify outright.

Nigeria must overcome DR Congo in the final African playoff to reach the intercontinental stage.

New Caledonia and Bolivia have also advanced to a six-team playoff tournament set for March 2026 in Mexico, as noted by FIFA.

Ronaldo faces 2026 World Cup ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo may miss Portugal’s first game at the 2026 World Cup after being sent off against Ireland.

A disciplinary panel will determine his punishment, but FIFA rules suggest a violent conduct offence like elbowing could lead to at least a three-match ban.

Source: YEN.com.gh