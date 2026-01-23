The 2026 FIFA World Cup is increasingly being overshadowed by political tension, security concerns and growing frustration among fans

France has dismissed talk of a boycott for now, insisting it plans to take part despite rising diplomatic tensions linked to the United States

Soaring ticket prices and heightened security measures are fuelling fears that the tournament could become less accessible to ordinary supporters

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, controversy is dominating the headlines.

What should be a unifying global festival of football is increasingly entangled in political tension, security concerns and fan dissatisfaction, all of which are reshaping the narrative around the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June–July.

Will France boycott the 2026 World Cup?

Despite the growing calls for Europe to stop going to North America for the global event, France’s sports minister has played down talk of a possible boycott of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, amid rising diplomatic tensions linked to Donald Trump’s comments about Greenland.

As stated by ESPN, Marina Ferrari said on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, there is currently no intention from her ministry to withdraw from the tournament, stressing that the World Cup remains a major and eagerly awaited global event.

However, she did not completely rule out future developments, noting that circumstances could still change.

Ferrari also underlined her preference for keeping sport and politics separate, insisting that football should remain focused on competition rather than international disputes.

Amid these tensions, the US authorities and FIFA have launched the FIFA PASS priority visa appointment system, a special initiative meant to fast-track visa processing for fans.

While this aims to ease travel hurdles, critics argue it does little to bridge the trust gap with fans who face complex immigration systems, as Visa News reported.

2026 World Cup: Ticket prices spark outrage

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced backlash for a joke about British fans and their behaviour, but it was his comments on soaring ticket prices that fuelled real anger.

With only a limited number of cheap tickets and the majority priced exorbitantly, fan groups argue that the World Cup risks becoming an event only for the wealthy.

Security concerns have also risen alongside political tension. According to the BBC, United States authorities are investing more than £16 million in advanced anti-drone technology, a move aimed at safeguarding supporters, particularly Scotland’s Tartan Army at matches in the Boston area.

As global fans prepare to descend on North America, the 2026 World Cup is shaping up as one of the most politically complex tournaments in history, driven by political friction, expensive tickets, and heightened security.

Whether this controversy will dampen the spirit of “the beautiful game” remains the biggest question as kick-off nears.

