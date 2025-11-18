Benjamin Asare produced a moment of brilliance in Seoul by denying Hwang Hee-chan from the penalty spot

The 33-year-old, who previously missed Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Japan, made a crucial save to prevent South Korea from extending their lead

Netizens flooded social media with praise, celebrating Asare's heroic penalty-saving skills in Tuesday's international friendly

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare reminded everyone of his growing stature after pulling off a crucial penalty save in Ghana’s friendly against South Korea on November 18, 2025.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper returned to the starting XI after missing the earlier meeting with Japan, replacing Joseph Anang and earning another chance to show his quality.

Benjamin Asare Saves Hwang Hee-Chan’s Penalty as Black Stars Fans Celebrate

Ben Asare steals the spotlight with penalty save

The first half offered little trouble for Asare as the Taeguk Warriors created few clear openings.

Everything changed after the break, when the match grew intense and the goalkeeper had to steady the team.

Three key stops kept Ghana within reach, but he was unable to prevent Tae-Seok Lee from breaking the game's deadlock through a precise header three minutes after the hour mark.

Then came Asare's moment. South Korea tightened their grip as Hwang Hee-chan worked his way through the Ghana midfield, eventually drawing a foul from Caleb Yirenkyi inside the area.

The referee pointed to the spot, giving Hwang the chance to double the lead. Asare remained calm.

The Premier League forward stepped up, but the goalkeeper guessed correctly, diving to his right to expertly save the tame kick in the 74th minute.

Fans celebrate Asare's penalty save

The save thrilled Ghanaian supporters and breathed life into the Black Stars, who were searching for confidence after recent setbacks.

Social media erupted with praise as fans saluted his composure and reflexes.

@iamdjcyrus wrote:

"Shatta Movement for a reason."

@Dehighest11 added:

"Our number 1."

@kudusdey shared:

"Terrible penalty though. Nice save regardless."

@kwaku_perez remarked:

"Poor penalty, but a save is a save. Clean sheet Asare."

@lormi113 declared:

"Herhhh he be ready for the World Cup."

Asare’s intervention stood out as the defining moment of the evening, even though Ghana could not find an equaliser.

Kamaldeen Sulemana threatened with a late strike, and Jonathan Adjetey briefly thought he had levelled the score before the assistant ruled his effort out for offside. A few bright spells lifted spirits, yet the goal never arrived.

The narrow defeat meant Otto Addo’s group ended their Asian trip with three goals conceded and none scored across the two fixtures.

Still, Asare’s display offered reassurance to a side searching for stability as the year drew to a close.

