Lamine Yamal attended a private, invite-only party at a Barcelona nightclub while recovering from a groin injury

The event was held in a restricted area with phones banned, and access was allegedly limited to girls only

Yamal is still anticipated to start for Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga match against Athletic Club this weekend

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is at the centre of controversy after reports emerged that he hosted a private party at a nightclub in Catalunya on Friday.

The 18-year-old was called up for Spain’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, but he ultimately did not join the squad.

The teenager had undergone a medical procedure for a groin issue and was required to rest instead.

The issue, linked to pubalgia, requires seven to ten days of complete rest, preventing him from training or competing during the international break.

Yamal holds private, phone-free party

Despite the need for recovery, Spanish outlet El Periódico via Tribuna, reported that Yamal spent Friday night celebrating at Luz de Gas, a well-known Barcelona nightclub.

The event was allegedly held in a restricted private area with access allowed only to female guests.

It was also claimed that the party was strictly invite-only and that phones were banned to prevent photos or videos from leaking online.

Reports state that Yamal attended the gathering with his cousin and several friends, while security denied entry to anyone attempting to record the occasion.

The incident has sparked significant media attention, especially given the timing, as the young winger was expected to be resting following his treatment.

Despite the stir, Yamal is still anticipated to start for Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga match against Athletic Club this weekend, provided his recovery progresses as planned.

The young winger has also fuelled excitement ahead of Barça’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou, sharing yet another rallying message on social media, per GOAL.

Now 18 and already one of the club’s standout figures, he is set to feature despite concerns over his fitness.

Barcelona are preparing to return to their historic home after more than 900 days away, and Yamal has become the unofficial symbol of the moment.

Earlier this week, he posted a photo of the renovated stadium with the caption:

“Special nights are coming.”

He has since strengthened that message. On Instagram, he changed his profile picture to one of himself holding the Barça badge and added a bold declaration:

“Montjuic was the beginning. Camp Nou is where history will be written.”

The message quickly went viral among fans eager to watch the team play again at their iconic ground.

This weekend’s match will be Barcelona’s first at Camp Nou since May 2023, after spending the renovation period at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Despite his young age, Yamal has already played once at the old Camp Nou, his 2023 debut against Real Betis, and now returns as one of Barça’s brightest stars.

