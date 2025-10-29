Asamoah Gyan has reportedly taken Antoine Semenyo under his wing, guiding the young striker to unlock his full potential

Semenyo regards Gyan as a big brother and mentor, often spending quality time with Ghana’s all-time leading scorer whenever he returns home for national team duties

This season, the 25-year-old Black Stars forward has been in sensational form; only Man City’s Erling Haaland has netted more goals than him in the Premier League

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has taken Antoine Semenyo under his mentorship, offering guidance to the AFC Bournemouth star as he continues his remarkable progress in the Premier League.

The former Black Stars captain is helping the young striker make smart career choices, sharpen his mentality, and maintain focus amid growing attention from top clubs.

Asamoah Gyan is helping Antoine Semenyo unlock his full potential. Photos by Jared C. Tilton/Getty, Rahman Osman/Facebook and Phil Cole/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan guides Semenyo to reach full potential

According to a report by Sun Sport, Gyan has been mentoring Semenyo for the past six months, regularly reviewing his match footage and offering tactical as well as psychological insights.

Their relationship has deepened during this period, with Gyan becoming a mentor and big brother figure to the 25-year-old attacker.

The pair often meet during Black Stars duty, where Gyan uses his wealth of experience to guide Semenyo through the pressures of professional football.

The London-born forward reportedly expressed gratitude for the support, admitting that the advice has helped him channel his emotions better and approach the game with greater confidence.

Below is a 2023 video capturing Semenyo expressing his admiration for Gyan:

Semenyo’s growth has been evident this season. The former Bristol City striker, who won the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for September, has been one of the league’s standout performers.

In nine appearances, he has scored six goals and assisted three times, trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts, according to the BBC.

Semenyo flaunts his PFA Premier League Fans' Player prize:

His explosive form has reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool, who are said to be considering him as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League champions are not the only side interested in Semenyo, as Manchester United and Tottenham are also monitoring his progress closely.

Antoine Semenyo in action for AFC Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest on October 26, 2025. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

For Gyan, who knows the pressures of carrying Ghana’s attack, the mission is clear: help the next generation thrive where he once stood.

The 39-year-old legend, who scored 51 goals for the national team, has been actively mentoring several Black Stars forwards, including Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante.

With Gyan’s steady hand guiding him, many fans believe Semenyo could soon take up the mantle as Ghana’s next great striker — one capable of shining on both Premier League and international stages.

